GLENDALE, Ariz. — Another Sunday, another career high for Rashaad Penny.

Penny powered the Seahawks to a 38-30 win over Arizona Sunday rushing for 190 yards, the second straight week he has set a new career high and the third time in the last five weeks.

Penny capped off the Seahawks’ win, and his second-half resurgence, with a 62-yard TD run, simply the latest of his many big plays.

“It’s been awesome to see Penny run the ball the way he’s been running the ball,” quarterback Russell Wilson said.

Penny finished the season with 749 yards while averaging 6.3 per carry and had at least one run of 32 yards or longer in four the last five games, a big-play ability that coach Pete Carroll said later is “crazy stuff.”

It also means the Seahawks may have a tougher job re-signing Penny after the season as a free agent — but also makes him that much more of a priority.

After his latest eye-opening performance, Penny made clear he’d like to stay in Seattle.

“I’d love to be back home,” Penny said. “This is home to me. I would love to be back.”

Penny seemed like an afterthought at midseason when he was still working his way back from an ACL injury suffered Dec. 8, 2019 in Los Angeles against the Rams.

But finally healthy, Penny was handed the starting job five games ago and responded by rushing for 714 yards on 104 carries while scoring six touchdowns.

And in the process, he showed that maybe the Seahawks knew what they were doing in taking him with the 27th pick in 2018.

“I think it has been exceptional to see his growth,” Wilson said. “We had a cool talk in the locker room afterwards just about the journey. Every day, the more success you have, the harder it gets. I know that he’s going to put in the work and continue to get better as a player and continue to grow. So, this is huge for him … in knowing that he can do it and he definitely showed that.”

He certainly won over Carroll, assuming he needed convincing.

“You saw Rashaad Penny just take off this last month of the season and just be incredibly effective,” Carroll said. “I’m so fired up that they get to know that. Rush for a couple hundred yards in back-to-back games. When does that happen in our league? That doesn’t happen.”

But it did Sunday as Penny had a steady 54 yards on 11 carries in the first half and added 44 on six in the third quarter before blasting off his 62-yard run that sewed up the game in the fourth quarter.

Penny has credited the influence of veteran Adrian Peterson, who was signed in November and played in one game before suffering a back injury. Sunday he also credited running back coach Chad Morton for believing in him throughout his injuries.

“It feels great,” Penny said of his recent resurgence. “… I’m blessed. I’m healthy and I’m going into an offseason where I’ll have time to not rehab as much and get to work and that’s the probably the most exciting thing for me.

“Adversity was something that hit me pretty tough, and I didn’t take well. And now it’s just like I can laugh at it in the face. But again, my journey isn’t over. I want to keep pushing forward. I want to keep going because I know what I can do. And when I’m on the field, I know I’m confident in my abilities and I think that was the biggest thing is just getting over the hump and the small injuries. There’s always a small injuries because of the big one, but I’m thankful where I’m at today.”

Brooks breaks Wagner’s record, calls it ‘bittersweet’

Bobby Wagner sat out the Seahawks’ season finale because of a knee injury, snapping a streak of 62 regular-season starts.

His absence gave second-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks a chance to close out his breakthrough season with two Seahawks tackling records — matching and eclipsing Wagner with each one.

Brooks had 20 tackles in the victory over Arizona, tying Wagner’s record from earlier this season. He also finished the season with 184 tackles — a new team record (note that it was done in 17 games).

“It’s too bad Bobby was not here to battle him for it, because I would’ve loved to see those guys go neck and neck at it throughout the game,” Carroll said.

Brooks finished second in the NFL with his 184 tackles, nine behind Atlanta’s Foyesade Oluokun. Wagner finished with 170.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” Brooks said. “I know if Bobby was still playing, he would still hold onto it, so I feel like it wasn’t a fair shot.”

In Wagner’s place, Cody Barton made his first career start at middle linebacker and had 12 tackles.