NEW ORLEANS — Seattle starting running back Rashaad Penny was carted off the field with an ankle injury early in the third quarter.

Penny appeared to injure his left leg on Seattle’s first series of the third quarter.

Penny did not return after he was forced out of bounds after a 6-yard run with 11:31 left in the third quarter.

After Penny left the field, the team announced he was questionable to return and then he was listed as doubtful.

Penny has had several major injuries to his left knee, including an ACL tear suffered in December 2019, that then also cost him most of the 2020 season.

Penny recovered from those injuries to start the last 10 games for the Seahawks and had 151 yards against Detroit last Sunday, the third-highest total of his career.

Penny had 346 yards on 57 carries this season before being injured.

His injury left Seattle with just two healthy running backs — rookie Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas. Travis Homer is on the injured reserve with a rib injury.

This story will be updated.