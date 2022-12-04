INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A Seahawks team that hoped it would have a one-two punch this season of Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III was without both players as the second half began of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Walker, who took over as the starting running back when Penny was lost for the season with an ankle injury against the Saints on Oct. 9, left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. After initially being listed as questionable to return, he was ruled out.

That left the Seahawks with DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones Jr. as its running backs with Travis Homer having been ruled out before the game with knee/illness issues.

Walker limped off the field following a run for no gain at the Rams’ 4-yard line early in the second quarter.

Walker was the 41st overall pick in the 2022 draft and entered the game with 613 yards on the season and 555 since taking over as the starter.

Walker had 36 yards on three carries, including a 30-yarder in the first quarter, before being injured.

Seattle claimed Jones off waivers from the Saints in October, and he had no carries before Sunday’s game but had appeared in two games on special teams.

This story will be updated.