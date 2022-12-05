Do the Seahawks have a running back problem?

Coach Pete Carroll was vague on that topic when he talked to the media Monday afternoon.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III left Sunday’s 27-23 win over the Rams in Los Angeles with an ankle injury, which had Seattle going with DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones Jr. for most of the last three quarters.

While the injury to Walker seemed significant, Carroll on Monday wouldn’t say how long he might be out and indicated there was a chance that Walker could play Sunday at home against Carolina.

“I don’t have much more detail about it,” Carroll said. “He has an area of his ankle that is sore, that he jammed. There is some strained tissue in there, but it’s not an ankle sprain. It’s not a high ankle sprain, it’s not a lateral sprain like we normally report on, it’s different than that.”

Walker, who was the 41st overall pick of the 2022 out of Michigan State, had 36 yards on three carries before he was injured. Dallas then came on and had 37 yards on 10 carries before he also had to spend time on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

That had Seattle going with Jones, who was claimed off waivers in October from the Saints. Jones rushed for 14 yards on seven carries.

Depending on the injury to Walker, the Seahawks might have to go with Dallas, Homer and Jones as they navigate the final five games of the 2022 season.

The Seahawks could elevate Darwin Thompson off the practice squad. Thompson played for the Chiefs from 2019-2021 and got 11 snaps in KC’s Super Bowl win in 2019.

One thing that might not be an option is calling Rashaad Penny off injured reserve.

Penny had been thought ruled out for the season with an ankle injury suffered Oct. 9 against the Saints.

But a tweet from Ian Furness of 93.3 KJR indicated that Penny is “rehabbing out of state and is close to being able to come back” and that he said “there is a chance he could make it back by the end of the year or playoffs.”

But Carroll seemed to quash the thought that Penny could be back this season, saying: “You have to love his optimism. He hasn’t run yet. Who knows? Let me go with that one. Who knows what is going to happen? He’s still a ways from getting back. He felt really good about the process that he is in right now, and that’s a good sign.”

So that appears to leave Seattle with Walker, if healthy, and Dallas, Homer, Jones and maybe Thompson unless Seattle decides to make another move.

Geno Smith has his signature moment

Seattle’s comeback win over the Rams — and a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the final 2:56 — provided what was the signature moment for quarterback Geno Smith.

Carroll was still marveling a day later.

“Yeah, he played a really good football game,” Carroll said. “He was in control of it and moved in the pocket really well, he had real subtle movements to move up in. He was consistent and he was comfortable the whole day. It showed on the last drive, he had no problem at all, he was just executing his stuff. He didn’t hit everything on that drive, but he hit everything that he needed to hit. Really, again, he continues to show us that he is very much at home running our offense.”

And Carroll also thought that Smith’s day put to rest he idea that he couldn’t come through in the clutch,

“I think it puts it to rest that, OK, he has done that, he’s come from behind and led the final drive …,” Carroll said. “It’s just good to have that behind him, it’s been a while. He was aware of that, so it just adds to it. I don’t know, at this point, he should feel as about as confident as you can feel. He’s done everything that he wants to do and hopes to do here at this point of the season in so many different areas. We are seeing him at a point where he can really add onto what he’s done so far.”

Notes

— Safety Ryan Neal hobbled through the end of the game. But Carroll indicated Monday that Neal was OK: “He played solid. He played good football, but he got banged, so he was hobbling a little bit and played with it for a while. He did fine again, he’s doing a really consistent job. He’s really filling the role that we are asking him to play. His knee is still sore. I talked to him about it, and we are going to have to wait and see what happens, but he feels like he will be able to get back.”

— An injury to Josh Jones had the Seahawks using Teez Tabor the rest of the game. Tabor played 24 snaps. Said Carroll: “He did a good job. He was in good position, and we felt good about a couple of things that we took away. He didn’t get the chance to make a big play or anything, but he fit the routes up well and did a nice job in the back end. He did good. He had a really good week at practice and when Josh [Jones] was sick all week long, we really drilled him to see if he would be ready to play. We felt good about it, and that’s why he had a chance.”