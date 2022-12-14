RENTON — The Seahawks’ desperate need to revive their running game for Thursday’s must-win division clash with the San Francisco 49ers will receive a boost with the return of rookie leading rusher Kenneth Walker III.

Walker missed Sunday’s 30-24 loss to Carolina with an ankle injury suffered the week before at Los Angeles against the Rams, and without him, Seattle was held to just 46 yards on a season-low-tying 14 carries.

But Walker was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the team did not list him on the game status report, indicating he is expected to play.

“He did really well (in practice),” Carroll said following Wednesday’s practice. “I was really pleased. He looked really quick out here.”

DeeJay Dallas, who also missed the Panthers game due to an ankle injury, did not practice and was one of five players listed as questionable.

That he didn’t practice, though, indicates he is more doubtful than questionable.

That likely leaves Seattle with a running back trio for Thursday night’s 5:15 p.m. kickoff at Lumen Field — Walker, Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr., with Seattle also possibly elevating Godwin Igwebuike off the practice squad, as they did for the Panthers game, to handle kickoff returns and add additional depth.

Certainly, the Seahawks need all the help they can get to kick-start a rushing attack that has faltered in recent weeks — Seattle ranked as high as 10th in the NFL in rushing following a four-game winning streak that improved the team’s record to 6-3.

But in losing three of four, the Seahawks have rushed for just 60 yards a game to fall to 20th in the NFL in rushing offense.

“We haven’t been able to get popping like we have (earlier in the year),” Carroll said of the recently anemic rushing attack.

And now comes the toughest test Seattle will have all season — a 49ers team allowing the fewest yards per carry in the NFL, 3.4.

Walker leads the Seahawks with 649 yards, and had 503 in his first seven starts after taking over for the injured Rashaad Penny, the fifth-most for a player in his first seven starts in team history.

Walker, though, had hit something of a lull in his most recent games before being injured, held to 43 yards on 24 carries against Tampa Bay and the Raiders before carrying three times for 36 yards against the Rams and leaving due to injury.

Homer started in Walker’s place last week and was held to 26 yards on nine carries, with 16 coming on one play.

But while Walker’s return should help, Seattle also needs some better play up front. Pro Football Focus this week rates the Seahawks as just the 24th best run-blocking team in the NFL (Seattle ranks 12th in pass blocking) with what have been the team’s two worst run-blocking grades of the year in the past two games.

Seattle’s highest-graded run blocker, via PFF, is rookie right tackle Abraham Lucas, ranked 121 of all offensive linemen.

“I think we need to do a better job as an offense as a whole of helping those guys out and getting the production out of the run game,” offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said this week.

Shelby Harris cleared to play, Al Woods questionable

Seattle’s run defense, which ranks 31st in the NFL, will also be severely tested by the 49ers, who are ninth in the league in rushing.

The Seahawks will get some help with defensive end Shelby Harris set to return after missing the Carolina game with illness. Harris was not listed on the game status report.

Seattle, though, may still be without tackle Al Woods, who did not practice due to an Achilles injury and is listed as questionable. Carroll, intentionally playing things close to the vest, did not add any additional insight on whether Woods will play, saying the team will take all the time it can to determine the status of a few injured players.

The Seahawks shifted Woods to playing more at a five-technique end spot against Carolina and felt it was working before he suffered his injury in the second quarter after playing 20 snaps. The Panthers rushed for 78 yards on 22 carries in the first half when Woods was in the game for most of it but then had 145 on 24 in the second half without Woods.

Quinton Jefferson started in place of Harris against the Panthers.

Brock Purdy questionable

There is at least some unknown in what the 49ers will do at quarterback with rookie Brock Purdy — the team’s starter with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo out with injuries — listed as questionable with an oblique injury.

Purdy, who was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft out Iowa State, got his first NFL start Sunday, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards as the 49ers beat Tampa Bay 35-7.

His backup is well-traveled veteran Josh Johnson, who played 11 snaps late in the Tampa Bay game, completing 1 of 2 passes for 10 yards.

Johnson is well-known to the Seahawks — a cousin of Marshawn Lynch’s (Johnson is among the other co-founders of Lynch’s foundation), Seattle brought him in for a workout in 2018 during training camp before deciding not to sign him.

The 36-year-old Johnson has nine career NFL starts, including four with Tampa Bay in 2009 and one last year with Baltimore.

“We’ve had him through,” Carroll said, recalling the 2018 tryout. “Josh’s been everywhere. He’s always been a real accomplished vet. He’s a great kid, really a complement to your program. So if they go that way he’ll bank on his experience and he’ll play really smart and run that team well, I’m sure.”

Notes

— The Seahawks also listed starting safety Ryan Neal as questionable with a knee injury and he did not practice all week. Neal was also listed as questionable with the same injury last week and played all but one snap against the Panthers. If Neal can’t play, Seattle will look to Johnathan Abram or Teez Tabor as replacements.

— Seattle also listed safety Joey Blount (back) and cornerback Tre Brown (illness) as questionable.