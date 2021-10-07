Questionable on Wednesday turned into out on Thursday for Seahawks running back Chris Carson.

Carson, who showed up on the injury report on Tuesday with a neck injury, was among Seattle’s five inactive players for Thursday’s game against the Rams.

Seattle’s other inactives were CB John Reid, OT Jake Curhan, OT Stone Forsythe and DL Robert Nkemdiche.

Among Seattle’s active players is defensive end Benson Mayowa, who had been listed as questionable with a neck injury that held him out the last two games.

Defensive lineman LJ Collier, who was inactive three of last four games, is also active along with receiver Phillip Dorsett, who was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day, and right tackle Brandon Shell, who missed the last two games with a sprained ankle.

Advertising

Carson had been considered a game-time decision, but he did not do early work on the field before word came down that he would be out.

Carson started the first four games and has 232 yards on 54 carries to rank 18th in the NFL.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday referred to the neck issue as “a long-term condition that he has dealt with where sometimes it flares up and sometimes it doesn’t,” Carroll said. “We have tested him and MRI’d him, and it’s no different than it’s been. It’s just inflamed right now, and we have to see if it quiets down.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle that having just four days between games this week made it more difficult for Carson to make it back.

“Late in the preseason it started bothering him a little bit,” Schneider said. “We are working through some things with him. On a short week was a little tough. He got kind of stoved up, so he’s just tight and sore so we are going to have to continue to monitor that and work through that process with Chris.”

A source told the Times that as of now the injury is not considered to be a long-term concern. Seattle could have put Carson on the injured reserve before the game — assuring he’d miss at least three games starting with the Rams game — but did not.

Without Carson the Seahawks had three running backs active — Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer. Seattle could have elevated undrafted rookie free agent John Johnson from the practice squad to add depth but did not.

Collins had 77 yards on 13 carries for the season entering Thursday’s game, and he led the Seahawks with 44 yards on 10 carries in Sunday’s win over the 49ers.