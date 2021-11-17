RENTON — On Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll promised an update on the status of running back Chris Carson on Wednesday.

But on Wednesday, Carroll again decided to delay any news about Carson.

“He won’t practice today,” Carroll said. “That’s the update I have.”

Asked if Carson had a setback in his recovery from a neck injury that has held him out five games, Carroll said: “What I would say is that we didn’t make the positive progress that we had hoped. We are still working with it. I don’t have a good update, so if you don’t mind, you have to wait a couple of days and we will have more. He didn’t make the positive progress forward that we wanted, so we just have to wait.”

None of that sounds good and could mean the team just decided to wait until Friday, the next time Carroll talks to the media, to say anything since Carson is not on the active roster anyway.

But it’s a stark change from a week ago when Carson returned to practice off the injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for him to practice before he either has to be elevated to the active roster or return to IR for the year.

During the time periods open to media last week, Carson appeared to be doing the same work as the other running backs on Wednesday and Thursday before then taking Friday off (he was there but watching). Carroll then declared Carson out on Friday and said his status would be reviewed this week.

Carson was nowhere to be seen on Wednesday, however, and while it all sounds foreboding — neck injuries for any player are but maybe especially for running backs — any definitive resolution on Carson’s status appears to still be a few days away.

For now, the Seahawks also appear to be standing pat with the running backs they have for this week, with the assumption Carson won’t be one of them. Seattle did not claim veteran Le’Veon Bell, who passed through waivers and is now a free agent.

Carroll says Russell Wilson ‘feels fine’

While the Seahawks insisted that Russell Wilson’s surgically-repaired right middle finger was fine during Sunday’s 17-0 loss to the Packers, one acknowledgment that Wilson is not all-the-way healed was the team’s decision to have Wilson take only snaps out of the shotgun (or, also, the pistol, when Wilson lined up even closer to the center) instead of any directly from the center.

Whether the Seahawks will do that again Sunday against Arizona remains to be seen.

But Carroll continues to try to make Wilson’s finger as big of a non-talking point as possible.

Asked Wednesday how Wilson made it through the game, Carroll said, “He feels fine. He threw the ball really well in the walkthrough today, so after that whole week, the first full week, he came out of it in good shape. He’s moving on. He’s still taking care of himself as he is progressing because it’s only week six (since his surgery). He felt really good about it.”

Wilson was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday. He was not listed on the injury reports last week since he was not activated to the roster until Friday.

Duane Brown, Ryan Neal progressing well

The two players who left Sunday’s game due to injury — left tackle Duane Brown (hip) and defensive back Ryan Neal (concussion) — are doing well, Carroll said before practice.

Brown did not practice Wednesday but Carroll said, “Duane seems to have come out of the weekend pretty well. We will go day-to-day with him, but he went through the walkthrough which was very encouraging.”

Carroll on Monday said Neal was in the concussion protocol. But he was cleared to practice on Wednesday (listed as limited), and Carroll said, “We are in good shape there.”

Along with Brown, others who sat out practice on Wednesday were guard Gabe Jackson and defensive end Carlos Dunlap (resting veterans), WR DK Metcalf (foot), defensive end Kerry Hyder (calf), tight end Gerald Everett (groin) and tackle Jamarco Jones (back).

Four players were listed as limited: Neal, RB Alex Collins (groin), LB Cody Barton (quad) and tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder).

Metcalf has dealt with a foot issue for almost two months now so Wednesday was probably just a day off to give it some rest.

Bobby Wagner not concerned by DK’s emotions

After Metcalf was ejected from Sunday’s game in the final minutes for getting in tussles with two Packers defenders, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was caught on TV trying to calm Metcalf down on the sidelines. Metcalf appeared to continue to be upset despite Wagner’s words.

Asked about that moment on Wednesday, Wagner said: “I just was talking to him, understanding that this moment is bigger than it needed to be. Just to lock back in, that’s really all it is.”

Wagner then compared Metcalf to a few of his past Seahawks teammates.

“I’ve been around a lot of passionate people like (Richard Sherman) and Kam (Chancellor),” Wagner said. “Sometimes the camera caught it and sometimes it didn’t. This is a passionate game, a game played with a lot of emotions. Sometimes you need a person to kind of bring you back in.”

The incident was the latest of a handful of times this season Metcalf’s emotions have boiled over, and Carroll on Monday said he’d talked to Metcalf twice following the Green Bay game and that “the last thing he wants is for this to continue.’’

Wagner on Wednesday said he isn’t bothered by any of Metcalf’s actions.

“It doesn’t concern me,” Wagner said. “I think it’s part of growth. There’s a lot of growth when you first come in the league. I think it depends. I remember having moments where I was kind of angry and frustrated, things of that nature on the sidelines, but I wasn’t at the level as he is with everything, he had going on with the chase down (of Budda Baker last year), with the stuff he does off the field, with his hair. There’s a lot of eyes on him. They’re always going to be looking and seeing. I don’t think what has happened is anything out of the norm.

“I think it’s very similar to (Sherman) after Sherm made that play (the tip in the 2014 NFC title game). Everybody’s looking and watching, and they created this narrative that Sherm was this angry player that none of his teammates liked. If you spoke with every teammate and you spoke with every person, and I’m sure you guys would share the same sentiment, he’s an amazing person, a caring person, a thoughtful person. That’s kind of just the message to understand, control your narrative.”