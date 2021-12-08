RENTON — So what will the Seahawks’ backfield look like at Houston Sunday?

According to coach Pete Carroll, that remains an unanswered question, with no shortage of options.

Alex Collins returned to practice on Wednesday, listed as limited, after sitting out the win over the 49ers Sunday with an abdomen injury. Collins had started the previous seven games, but the Seahawks were able to rest him after signing Adrian Peterson.

“He is ready to go,” Carroll said of Collins. “He feels better, the week off really did make a difference for him. That was the idea, that maybe we could gain a little bit by holding him out. So far, from when we talked this morning, he feels considerably better, so he has a chance to be really active in this game plan.”

So does Rashaad Penny, who played a season-high 29 snaps and had 35 yards on 10 carries and a 27-yard reception against the 49ers.

“He ran hard, looked good, felt good, and came out of the game OK, finally,” Carroll said. “Let’s take the next step — he’s going to play a lot this week.”

So where does that leave Peterson?

Carroll was vague on what Seattle’s plans are this week for Peterson, who had 16 yards on 11 carries and reverted to the practice squad on Monday.

“We have to see how the week goes,” Carroll said. “It was the same thing last week, remember last week we had three guys that were on the injury list. We have to see how it goes, one day at a time.”

That was a reference to Collins, Penny and Travis Homer, who were all on the injury report last week. Homer continues to battle calf and hamstring injuries but also practiced on a limited basis, and if he can play then he will likely be active due to his special teams roles, if nothing else.

Seattle can elevate Peterson only one more time off the practice squad. But with Collins back, the Seahawks could wait to do that for one of the remaining four games after this week.

Mone battling knee issue as Seattle adds to nose tackle depth

Among the six players who sat out practice Wednesday due to injury was nose tackle Bryan Mone.

Mone suffered the injury against the 49ers but returned to play, finishing with 28 snaps.

But the Seahawks made a move Wednesday to add depth at that position, signing Niles Scott to the practice squad. The 6-2, 320-pounder played in six games with the Bengals in 2018. He hasn’t played since but was with the Raiders in training camp and played against Seattle in the preseason. He has spent time on the practice squads of Tennessee and the Patriots this season, as well, most recently released by New England on Nov. 30.

Seattle also has Myles Adams and Jarrod Hewitt on its practice squad as defensive tackles.

Damien Lewis back to practice

Seattle should get help on its offensive line this week as starting left guard Damien Lewis practiced on a full-time basis Wednesday after missing the last two games with an elbow injury.

“He was out there today and ready to go,” Carroll said. “We have to make sure that we get him through the week, that’s a real plus to get him back out there.”

Kyle Fuller started the last two games in place of Lewis, but headed to the sidelines in the second quarter last week with a calf injury. Fuller was DNP in practice Wednesday and his status for this week is unclear. Rookie Jake Curhan played left guard in place of Fuller and Lewis last week.

Still uncertain is the status of right tackle Brandon Shell, who has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury and was unable to finish the 49ers game.

Shell did not practice Wednesday. But Carroll said that for now the team is not thinking of placing him on the injured reserve.

Rookie Stone Forsythe saw the first 14 snaps of his career in playing the rest of the way at right tackle against the 49ers.

But if Shell can’t play against Houston, it’s more likely that Curhan will fill in at right tackle, which was his primary position in college at Cal.

Quandre Diggs sits out

Also sitting out practice Wednesday was safety Quandre Diggs, listed with a calf injury.

Carroll, though, did not mention the injury when he talked to the media. Diggs played all 58 snaps against the 49ers and was not listed with an injury last week. So sitting out may be precautionary.

Homer NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Homer was named as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his 73-yard touchdown run on a fake punt as well as recovering a fumble on a kickoff that ultimately resulted in a Seahawks safety.

It is the first career honor for Homer and the first player of the week award of any kind for the Seahawks this season.