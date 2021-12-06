It was just Wednesday news broke that the Seahawks were signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson, a move necessitated in large part to the team’s injury issues in the backfield.

Now, after a 30-23 win over the 49ers Sunday in which not only Peterson saw action but 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny had his best game in two years, the question this week might be how to spread the carries around.

With Peterson signed and showing in practice he could help immediately, the Seahawks decided to rest Alex Collins, who had started the past seven games after Chris Carson was sidelined with a neck injury.

But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that Collins, who has been dealing with an abdomen injury, should be available for Sunday’s game at Houston.

“Alex will be ready to go next week,” Carroll said. “He needed a week off for some time now, and this may help him down the stretch.”

If so, then the Seahawks on Sunday might have their pick of Peterson, who was the official starter against the 49ers, Collins or Penny to make the lead back against the Texans.

Carroll didn’t tip his hand when he talked to the media Monday afternoon, saying, “We’ll see how the guys compete during the week and see how it turns out.”

Peterson, who scored a touchdown to tie Jim Brown for the 10th most in NFL history (126), officially reverted to the practice squad after the game. He can stay on the practice squad and be elevated for a game one more time before he would have to sign to the 53-man roster to be eligible to play.

While Carroll has lauded the intangibles Peterson brings to the team as the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history, he also said, “He’s here to play.” And after a rough start — he lost 5 yards on his first carry and fumbled on his second but was saved when teammate Will Dissly recovered it — he showed he can still contribute with a key 4-yard gain on a third-and-three that set up his touchdown, finishing with 16 yards on 11 carries (21 on his final nine).

Carroll said that the Seahawks limited Peterson, who had 18 snaps, to playing only on first and second downs since he’d only had two days of practice, but that his role could expand going forward.

“They had a great punch out (on the fumble),” Carroll said. “… But he bounced back and played really well after that in terms of hitting the line of scrimmage hard. I don’t think he missed a read. He didn’t get a lot of space running the football. But he did bounce when he had to and scored a touchdown, had a good run for 6 or 7 yards one time in there just by driving and digging like he does. So I thought it was fine. I wish he got more opportunities but that worked out fine.”

Penny had played just 46 snaps this season before Sunday while battling a couple of different injuries. But Sunday he played 29 snaps and had 35 yards on 10 carries as well as a 27-yard gain on a screen pass. He also turned in one of the plays of the game with a blitz pickup that enabled Russell Wilson to complete a 17-yard pass to Dee Eskridge in the third quarter.

Carroll called the block “a big play” and said it was shown to the rest of the team Monday.

It was the most snaps and carries Penny has had since he suffered an ACL injury Dec. 8, 2019, against the Rams in Los Angeles, an injury that severely derailed the career of a player Seattle took 27th overall.

But it also gave a glimpse into why the Seahawks have continually stated they believe that Penny can help them.

“I’m really hoping that he can have a good, solid week and come back and build one on another and see if we can get rolling here as we finish up this year,” Carroll said.

Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas also will continue to be factors in the rotation due in part to each being key members of special teams (as evidenced by Homer’s 73-yard run on a fake punt) assuring they will be active each week.

But if sorting it all out could present the Seahawks with some tough calls, they’d argue that having too many running backs is better than having too few.

Injury report: No update on Jamal Adams

Carroll said he had no update on the status of safety Jamal Adams, who he said suffered a sprain to the same left shoulder on which he had surgery following last season.

Adams left the game in the second quarter and returned for the second half in street clothes, being replaced by Ryan Neal.

Players typically receive MRIs either Sunday or Monday and Carroll was likely still waiting for results when he talked to the media Monday afternoon.

Adams signed a four-year extension before the season worth $70 million that keeps him with the team through the 2025 season. He played 27 snaps Sunday before departing.

Adams battled injuries throughout his first season with Seattle in 2020, missing four games, but he’d played 100% of the snaps in 10 of 11 games before Sunday.

Carroll also said that left guard Damien Lewis, who missed a second straight game with an elbow injury Sunday, has “a chance to be practicing” Wednesday with the hope he’ll return against Houston.

But Carroll said right tackle Brandon Shell, who left in the fourth quarter with a lingering shoulder injury, won’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and that the team will have to take “a really careful look” at his injury.

Due to injuries, Seattle finished the game with rookies Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe at left guard and right tackle, respectively.

Carroll noted Curhan’s natural position is tackle, and if Shell can’t play this week, he might be the logical choice to start against Houston.

As for how Curhan and Forsythe played Sunday, Carroll said, “They did exactly what we needed them to do the other day and survived it.”

Seahawks get booster shots

Carroll said COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were available Monday for all players, as well as anyone who works in the team’s building at the VMAC.

One reason for doing it Monday was in case players experienced side effects, with the hope that any would be cleared up by the time the team practices again Wednesday.

Carroll said he did not know what the count was of players who got boosters.

“(The shots were) available for everybody, and that’s a good thing and hopefully we took care of a lot of issues,” Carroll said.

Carroll also noted that the NFL announced Monday that 11 players around the league had been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list — none was a Seahawk.

That news, Carroll said, “just shows you it’s a little more apt to be happening now with what’s going on.”