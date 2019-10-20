FINAL

Seattle Seahawks 16

1:25 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

QUARTER 4

3:47 | Ravens 23, Seahawks 13 Lamar Jackson shows off all he’s got on a drive that could seal a win for the Ravens. Baltimore isn’t quite able to get into the end zone, though, and Justin Tucker makes it a two-possession game with a 22-yard field goal. Jackson has 111 yards on the ground and 145 through the air. The Ravens ate up a full 9 minutes of clock on that drive.

QUARTER 3

Quick-hit thoughts from Larry Stone after three quarters:

On fourth-and-3 from the Ravens’ 35, the Seahawks elected to attempt a 53-yard field goal to break the 13-13 tie. But Jason Myers was wide right, and a promising drive yielded nothing.

On their subsequent possession, the Ravens took the lead, 20-13, on an 8-yard TD run by Lamar Jackson on fourth-and-2. Baltimore originally sent out its field-goal unit, but called a timeout and changed their mind, sending out the offense instead. Jackson bulled his way fairly easily into the end zone with 1:20 remaining in the quarter.

Tre Flowers made one of the best defensive plays of the day on Baltimore’s first possession of the second half. On 3rd-and-7, Jackson completed a pass to tight end Mark Andrews, six yards down field. Before he could advance to the first down, Flowers stopped him dead in his tracks despite giving up 53 pounds to Andrews. The Ravens were forced to punt.

1:20 | Ravens 20, Seahawks 13 Where Pete Carroll opts for a field goal, John Harbaugh says go for it. Facing fourth and 2 at the Seahawks’ 8-yard line, the Ravens originally call on their field goal unit before calling time and reverting course. Lamar Jackson takes a QB keeper up the middle and into the end zone, giving Baltimore a full-touchdown lead.

6:46 | Seahawks 13, Ravens 13 A 53-yard field goal attempt in the pouring rain: not a great formula for success. But on fourth and 3 from the 35-yard line, Pete Carroll opts to call on Jason Myers. He sails it wide right, and we’re still tied here midway through the third quarter.

12:52 | Seahawks 13, Ravens 13 The Ravens offense is about to get the ball back for the first time since the 6:42 mark of the second quarter. In that time, the game has gone from 10-6 Seahawks to a 13-13 tie. Not ideal. Russell Wilson has cooled off considerably, too. He started the game 7 for 9; now, he’s just 13-28 after throwing three more incompletions on the Seahawks’ first drive of the second half.

QUARTER 2

Quick-hit thoughts from Adam Jude with one half in the books:

Russell Wilson threw his first interception of the season in the second quarter … and it was an ugly one. Former University of Washington standout Marcus Peters returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter, giving the Ravens a 13-10 lead. Wilson, from the pocket, threw a flat-footed from the pocket to the far right side of the field, attempting to find Jaron Brown next to the Seahawks sideline. Instead, Peters stepped in for the easy takeaway and ran untouched for the touchdown, the fifth pick-six of his career. It was a rare careless pass from Wilson, who came into the game with a 14-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio, having attempted 207 passes without an interception, a franchise record. Wilson did throw a first-quarter touchdown to Tyler Lockett, but the QB is just 11 for 23 for 150 yards. The Seahawks settled for field goals on their last two trips into the red zone, and it’s clear they are missing injured tight end Will Dissly.

With Bradley McDougald (back) missing his first game in two years, Marquise Blair — the rookie safety out of Utah — had a nice breakup on a Lamar Jackson third-down pass in the second quarter, and he has three total tackles in his first career start. The Seahawks’ other safety, Tedric Thompson, again had trouble on a pass over his head, as he was beat for a 50-yard pass play on the game’s opening drive. That set up Baltimore’s first field goal.

Credit to the Seahawks defense for holding one of the NFL’s most explore offenses to just five first downs and 165 total yards in the first half. More importantly, Seattle’s defense has allowed just two field goals, holding the Ravens out of the end zone on both of their red-zone drives. Jackson has flashed his awesomeness — particularly on his 28-yard run to midfield — but the Seahawks have done a nice job so far. The Ravens are just 2 of 6 on third downs.

0:02 | Seahawks 13, Ravens 13 At one point, it looked like the Seahawks might be able to stage a methodical march down the field to possibly take a 17-6 lead into halftime. Instead, it’s tied. That plan was quickly foiled when Marcus Peters took a pick-six to the house. But Russell Wilson and the Seahawks bounced back nicely to mount a scoring drive in reponse. They get as far as the Ravens’ 14-yard line, but are forced to call on Jason Myers with 6 seconds left. Seattle receives the kickoff out of halftime.

5:00 | Ravens 13, Seahawks 10 Here’s something you don’t see very often: A Russell Wilson interception. How about this for something even rarer? Russell Wilson throwing a pick-six. Well, Marcus Peters has news for you. He jumps an out route to Jaron Brown and takes it to the house, Wilson’s first interception of the season — a streak of 220 passes.

7:35 | Seahawks 10, Ravens 6 Once again, Pete Carroll throws his challenge flag to review a pass interference penalty (or lack thereof). He thought DK Metcalf was interfered with on a fade pass that fell incomplete. Once again, Carroll is rebuffed by the replay review team and loses a timeout. Jason Myers comes on and nails a 34-yard field goal to make it a four-point lead.

11:06 | Seahawks 7, Ravens 6 The Seahawks have been gashed by big plays, but it has only amounted to six points for the Ravens, as Justin Tucker connects on his second field goal of the day. That’s two trips into the red zone for Baltimore and two stops for the Seattle defense.

14:46 | Seahawks 7, Ravens 3 DK Metcalf more than makes up for his third-down drop in the first quarter here, reeling in a 37-yard bomb from Russell Wilson. Wilson picks up seven on the read option, then finds a wide-open Jaron Brown at the goal line, who … drops it. Tyler Lockett shows him how it’s done on the next play.

QUARTER 1

Quick-hit thoughts from Larry Stone after one quarter:

Jadeveon Clowney made a four-point swing in Seattle’s favor when he tackled Baltimore’s Gus Edwards for a one-yard loss on 3rd and 2 from the Seahawks 6. That came after Lamar Jackson had beaten Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson on a 50-yard bomb to Miles Boykin that set up the Ravens deep in Seattle territory. But Baltimore had to settle for a 25-yard field goal, a moral victory for the Seahawks.

After a sputtering 3-and-out on their first possession, the Seahawks put themselves in position for a go-ahead touchdown. They were on Baltimore’s 8 as the quarter ended. The big play was a 37-yard strike to DK Metcalf, who got great separation from the defender.

Lamar Jackson has been relatively quiet with his legs, gaining just 12 yards on three scrambles. The Seahawks will take that.

8:48 | Ravens 3, Seahawks 0 Chris Carson gives the Seahawks seven yards on a strong run up the middle, but it’s mostly erased on a screen the next play. Russell Wilson’s pass goes through DK Metcalf’s hands on third and 9, and the Seahawks are forced to punt.

10:19 | Ravens 3, Seahawks 0 Lamar Jackson connects with Miles Boykin on a 50-yard heave, getting the Ravens into the red zone in just four plays. But the Seahawks defense clamps down to hold Baltimore to three points.

PREGAME

12:11 p.m. The Seahawks’ inactive list is extensive, led by Ziggy Ansah, Duane Brown, Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill. Ansah, listed as questionable Friday, is the biggest surprise of the group. Other players inactive for today’s game: receivers Gary Jennings and John Ursua, and guard Jordan Roos. D.J. Fluker, who missed last week’s game, was also in doubt but he is active.

12:06 p.m. Earl Thomas is back — wearing black and purple. He takes the field as an opponent for the first time.