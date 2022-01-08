They talk a lot, big brother and little brother. Like, every day, all the time. Sometimes their interaction is a quick back-and-forth text exchange. Sometimes they talk extensively about the technical aspects of playing running back in the NFL.

So of course Elijhaa Penny, a veteran fullback for the New York Giants, has been watching intently at what his younger brother has been doing out of the Seahawks backfield over the past month. Elijhaa’s 5-year-old son, Kurrenci, summed things up nicely while watching the Seahawks play the other day: “Uncle ’Shaddy is beasting!”

The kid’s right: No running back in the NFL has been beasting better than Rashaad Penny lately.

His family is a big reason for that.

Robert and Desiree Penny have a text thread with their five grown children. The family is close, and their thread is always active; it’s been especially lively the past four Sundays, the parents’ phones pinging and buzzing at their Los Angeles-area home just about every time their middle child touches the ball for the Seahawks.

“Oh, that group text has been popping,” Desiree Penny said with a laugh.

The Pennys were there, all of them, when Rashaad Penny suffered a torn ACL during the first quarter of the Seahawks’ game against the Rams in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2019.

And they have been there for him — urging him, encouraging him — in an on-again, off-again rehabilitation that took almost two years for Rashaad Penny to finally feel fully healthy again.

Elijhaa Penny, part drill sergeant, part therapist, has pushed Rashaad every step of the way. They bought houses next door to each other in Lake Elsinore, California, and train every day together in the offseason, working out and lifting weights in each other’s garages.

“I expect him to be great,” Elijhaa Penny said in a phone interview this week.

The Seahawks had similar expectations when they used their late first-round pick on Rashaad Penny in 2018. He was just starting to live up to that potential late in the 2019 season — rushing for 129 yards on 14 carries at Philadelphia one week, and scoring two touchdowns in a Monday night victory over Minnesota the next — when he went down with the knee injury against the Rams.

It was his first major injury, and he spent much of his rehab back in L.A. to be close to his family.

“We kept telling him, ‘We’re going to get through this together,’” Desiree Penny said. “Because Rashaad is so sensitive. He’s a strong man, but at times he’s sensitive (about what) people think and what people say.”

Rashaad Penny missed just about all of the 2020 season while recovering, and then reported to camp this season about 10 pounds lighter. Even with that, he quickly landed on injured reserve early in the season with a calf injury.

He’s been candid in interviews about the emotional toll of the injuries, and about living up to expectations as a first-round pick.

Some sound advice from mom — stay off Twitter — did help, he said.

“I really tried not to get hurt,” he said in October. “I prepare the right way to do everything right. I thought losing the weight and coming in and doing what I do was perfect for me this year. But I never let myself (get) down. I’ve always fought through because it’s a mental game. And that’s something that I’ve definitely got stronger (with) over time.”

He has looked stronger than ever the past month. Rashaad Penny was named the NFC Offensive Playoff the Week after rushing for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s victory over Detroit.

He has rushed for 481 yards the past four games, 88 more than any other running back in the league during that stretch. And according to Next Gen Stats, 197 of those 481 yards are “over” what he was expected to gain on those carries (and twice as many as any other running back has gained over expected yards in the past month).

Advertising

His 5.8 yards per carry ranks No. 1 among all running backs with at least 90 carries this season.

So, yes, Pete Carroll said on Friday, you can see why the Seahawks were willing to be patient with Rashaad’s recovery.

“It’s just been a long haul because of the (knee) injury,” the Seahawks coach said. “You’ve got to give him a lot of credit now. The reason he couldn’t go was because he wasn’t right, and it took him a long time to get through that because it was a serious injury. But now that he’s come out of this end of it, you can really see it and it’s been really exciting for us as a club but also for him.”

And for everyone around him.

Elijhaa Penny and the New York Giants, at 4-12, haven’t had much to celebrate this season. But little brother’s late-season surge has provided him a new postgame routine each Sunday afternoon. Almost immediately when he gets back to the locker room he searches his phone to see how Rashaad is doing and then jumps back into the family’s text thread.

“I’m getting spoiled,” Elijhaa Penny said. “You know, on Sundays, we play our game and whether we win or lose, now I’m checking the numbers to see where he’s at, because I know he’s doing something crazy. If we have a tough Sunday, I can always look at Seattle and see what my little bro is doing and that makes it 100 times better.”

Rashaad Penny has always thought of himself as a “home-run hitter” as a running back, capable of a big play whenever he touches the ball. Elijhaa knows that too, and he certainly enjoys the highlight-worthy moments. But when the brothers break down film together, from afar, big brother says he spends most of his time discussing the plays that didn’t work — and asking what Rashaad saw in the play and what he could do better.

“We do get real technical with each other, and we’re hard on each other,” Elijhaa Penny said.

In the Seahawks’ season finale Sunday in Arizona, Rashaad Penny has one more chance show his breakthrough is sustainable, and this time against the Cardinals’ top-tier defense. Concerns will linger about his long-term durability, but he’s answered a lot of the big questions just before he enters free agency this offseason.

Will he be back with the Seahawks next season? It’s been trending topic around Seattle, and something Elijhaa and Rashaad discussed during one of their regular calls this week.

“How we talk about it, we try not to focus on the money or the business side of it,” Elijhaa Penny said. “When you focus on that, it takes away all the fun. What you want to do is enjoy yourself and have fun and then, for him, make it out healthy every Sunday. That’s his biggest issue. Because once he’s on the field, we know what kind of player he is.

“Any time he touches the ball he can make a big play happen, anywhere, anytime.”