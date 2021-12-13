It took until the 13th game of the season and an opponent whose defense ranks among the worst in the NFL.

But Sunday, the Seahawks finally delivered the template for what coach Pete Carroll wants out of his offense — running and passing attacks that were both explosive and efficient, allowing Seattle to have almost perfect balance, with 29 runs and 28 passes. The Seahawks also had no turnovers and allowed no sacks after giving up at least two sacks in each of the first 12 games.

“I don’t think we’ve played better than we played yesterday in terms of the mix and all that,” Carroll said Monday.

At the center of it was fourth-year running back Rashaad Penny, who had a career-high 137 yards on 16 carries, including touchdown runs of 32 and 47 yards.

And Penny’s breakout game Sunday has for now also earned him a new title — starting running back.

Penny’s start Sunday was the second of his career and came a week after Seattle signed veteran Adrian Peterson and gave him the start in a win against the 49ers.

But Peterson is still ailing with a sore lower back, and his status for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams is unclear.

And for now, Penny has overtaken Alex Collins on the depth chart after Collins started six times following the loss of Chris Carson to a neck injury. Collins has dealt with an abdomen injury lately and did not play against the 49ers.

Collins returned this week but played just 14 snaps, rushing for 16 yards on seven carries — four of his carries coming on the final run-out-the-clock drive.

Penny, meanwhile, got 35 snaps.

Asked if Penny would continue to be the primary running back, Carroll said: “I think he deserves a shot to show that, to start it out. We’ll still rotate to keep you guys fresh, but yeah, we’re gonna give him a shot again to come right on back and see if we can keep going.”

The game was Penny’s best since he suffered an ACL tear Dec. 8, 2019, against the Rams in Los Angeles. Before Sunday, he’d played in just eight games since then with 112 yards on 38 carries.

But Sunday he showed all the reasons why the team took him 27th overall in 2018. As Carroll noted, it wasn’t just the long runs that impressed but also Penny’s consistency — of Penny’s other 14 runs, six went for at least 5 yards, including two of 9 and another of 13.

“That was my favorite part of his game,” Carroll said. “It wasn’t the big runs — I mean, those are beautiful plays and all that. But it was the two or three times when he saw the situation and attacked it.”

Carroll said Travis Homer is “hopeful” of returning this week after sitting out Sunday with hamstring and calf issues and that would give Seattle four running backs against the Rams.

But Carroll said he doesn’t know about Peterson, who developed a lower back issue last week.

“Adrian was able to visit with some of his personal trainers down in the Houston area over the weekend, which hopefully helped — he felt good about that,” Carroll said. “But I don’t know where he was as far as coming back.”

DB Gavin Heslop has surgery to repair tibia, fibula breaks

Backup defensive back Gavin Heslop had surgery Sunday in Houston to repair breaks to the tibia and fibula in his left leg suffered in the fourth quarter. Heslop was in the game to spell Quandre Diggs at free safety with Seattle’s lead safe in hand but was injured on just his fourth snap. Heslop had been signed to the 53-man roster Friday to take the place of Jamal Adams. It was his third NFL game having played only on special teams in his two previous games.

“He had a real successful surgery,” Carroll said. “He sounded way better, was much more upbeat about that everything worked out OK and all that. He’ll get back here in a couple days.”

But Carroll called the injury “a heartbreaker. Just got started. He was doing well, too. And to get to this point where we got him active and all that, it’s just too bad.”

Bryan Mone, D.J. Reed might be OK

Seattle saw two other players leave Sunday’s game with injuries — defensive tackle Bryan Mone and cornerback D.J. Reed.

But Carroll said Monday that each might be able to play against the Rams.

Reed suffered a chest contusion when he collided with Houston’s Brevin Jordan and, as Carroll said, “got the wind knocked out of him.” Carroll said Reed “should be OK for the weekend.”

Mone, part of the team’s three-man tackle rotation and a key part of Seattle’s run defense, left with a knee injury that Carroll on Monday said is a posterior cruciate ligament sprain. But he said that was better than what was initially feared.

“He’s getting along real well today,” Carroll said. “Very surprised he was getting around as well today. So we’ll just have to wait and see. We’ll take care of him during the week and find out by the end of the week, he’ll be OK. But it was a very, very positive report relative to not knowing if it was an ACL or all that kind of stuff yesterday. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed. It could be OK.”

Seahawks ‘on high alert’ as NFL COVID-19 cases spike

The NFL revealed Monday that 36 players had been placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list, the highest number since the list was created in 2020.

None is a Seahawk.

But the news left Carroll saying the team will be even more vigilant in how it handles its COVID protocols.

“We just elevated it,” Carroll said. “We’re all on alert. Elevated our alerts about mask wearing and all the stuff that we can do there and have been talking about it for a couple days leading into this. I didn’t have that news when I met with the team today so I didn’t get to convey that to them. But I was on the topic anyway. And so everybody is on high alert.”