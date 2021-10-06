Bob Condotta (1-3): Seahawks 24, Rams 20. Seattle has been held to 20 or fewer points by the Rams in their last four meetings, only one of which the Seahawks have won. But Los Angeles is suddenly anything but Ram tough on defense and Seattle again feels good about itself after the win over the 49ers Sunday. And then there’s that gaudy prime-time record to protect — 33-8-1 under Pete Carroll. Seattle will shine bright under the lights again.

Adam Jude (3-1): Seahawks 34, Rams 33. Thursday night football is always peak weirdness for the Seahawks at home, and that’ll be no different this week. The Rams suddenly have some big question marks on defense, opening the door for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks to climb back into the NFC West race.

Larry Stone (1-3): Seahawks 27, Rams 21. This is a revenge game for the Seahawks, who were ousted from the playoffs last year by the Rams. It’s also a prime-time game, where they traditionally shine under Pete Carroll. The Rams were the No. 1 defense in the NFL last year, but didn’t look to be of that caliber while giving up 465 yards last week in a blowout loss to Arizona. The Seahawks will sneak out a victory.

Matt Calkins (1-3): Rams 27, Seahawks 24. This is a battle between two MVP candidates in Russell Wilson and Matt Stafford, but the Rams will have the edge. The Seahawks won’t have an answer for Aaron Donald, and the pass rush will curtail Wilson’s output.

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score