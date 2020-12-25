Bob Condotta (11-3)

Seahawks 27, Rams 23: Forget what happened to the Rams last week against the Jets. That won’t be the team the Seahawks face Sunday. The first LA game might have been the nadir of the season for Wilson, who had two interruptions and lost a fumble. Seattle has retooled its offense since then to lean on its running game more, playing in hand with a rapidly improving defense. But the key to this one could still be Wilson, who gives Seattle an edge at the game’s most important position over the erratic Goff. Count on Wilson to make a few timely plays to give Seattle the win and the NFC West.

Adam Jude (10-4)

Seahawks 24, Rams 23: Sean McVay has gotten the better of Pete Carroll, but there’s obviously something — many things — wrong with the Rams after losing to the Jets. Count on Seattle to rely on its rejuvenated run game to lead the Seahawks to their first division title since 2016.

Larry Stone (8-6)

Seahawks 20, Rams 17: The Rams have allowed fewer yards than any team in the NFL, so points will be hard to come by. And Sean McVay has defeated Pete Carroll in five of seven meetings. But with the division title on the line, and the Seahawk defense getting better by the week, I see Russell Wilson rebounding from his stinker against L.A. earlier in the season to lead Seattle to victory.

Matt Calkins (10-4)

Seahawks 28, Rams 24: It would be foolish to look at the Rams’ loss to the Jets and dismiss them as an unworthy foe, and the Seahawks won’t do that. With a chance to clinch the division crown, they’ll be as focused as they’ve been all year and will come out with a close victory.

Week 15 (Seahawks 20, Washington Football Team 15)

Condotta: Seahawks 23, Washington 16

Jude: Seahawks 20, Washington 16*

Stone: Washington 21, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Washington 24, Seahawks 21

Week 14 (Seahawks 40, Giants 3)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Jets 13*

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jets 16

Stone: Seahawks 24, Jets 14

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Jets 17*

Week 13 (Giants 17, Seahawks 12)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 10

Jude: Seahawks 26, Giants 10

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 17

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Giants 17*

Week 12 (Seahawks 23, Eagles 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Eagles 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9

Stone: Seahawks 30, Eagles 17

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Eagles 27

Week 11 (Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27*

Jude: Cardinals 38, Seahawks 37

Stone: Cardinals 34, Seahawks 27

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 10 (Rams 23, Seahawks 16)

Condotta: Rams 35, Seahawks 31

Jude: Seahawks 38, Rams 35

Stone: Rams 34, Seahawks 27

Calkins: Rams 31, Seahawks 28*

Week 9 (Bills 44, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 33, Bills 26

Jude: Seahawks 29, Bills 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Bills 24

Calkins: Bills 31, Seahawks 30*

Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30

Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35

Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 6

BYE WEEK

Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*

Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31

Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*

Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30

Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*

Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* — closest score