Bob Condotta (6-7)

Rams 28, Seahawks 23: The Rams’ COVID situation makes this a much tougher game to call. But all things being equal, the Rams are the better team, especially on the lines, which has often been the difference. If the Rams don’t get a few of their key guys back, though, then Seattle will have a better chance at a win that might finally make you think there’s a chance at the postseason.

Adam Jude (7-6)

Rams 28, Seahawks 24: Two words: Aaron Donald.

Larry Stone (6-7)

Seahawks 23, Rams 20: It’s truly a must-win game for the Seahawks, and the Rams’ COVID problems may make this game ripe for a Seattle upset. With back-to-back wins for the first time all year, and an increasingly healthy Russell Wilson, the Seahawks should have a good shot at making it three in a row.

Matt Calkins (8-5)

Rams 21, Seahawks 17: We’re not sure who all will be playing for the Rams, but if they want a chance at a bye in the playoffs, this is as much a “must win” for them as it is the Seahawks. If this were in Seattle, I’d probably pick differently, but I think the home team wins in Los Angeles.

Week 14 (Seahawks 33, Texans 13)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Texans 10

Jude: Seahawks 34, Texans 13*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Texans 7

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Texans 17

Week 13 (Seahawks 30, 49ers 23)

Condotta: 49ers 21, Seahawks 16

Jude: 49ers 24, Seahawks 20*

Stone: 49ers 23, Seahawks 10

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 14

Week 12 (WFT 17, Seahawks 15)

Condotta: Seahawks 21, WFT 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, WFT 17

Stone: WFT 27, Seahawks 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, WFT 21

Week 11 (Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13)

Condotta: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16

Stone: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)

Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*

Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30

Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21

Week 9 — bye

Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*

Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score