Bob Condotta (6-2)

Rams 35, Seahawks 31. All along, this felt like a dangerous game for Seattle, if nothing else because the Rams have won four of the last five between the two. The Rams’ only loss came at CenturyLink, where usually reliable kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds. It’s tempting to think things can’t get worse for Seattle’s defense, and the guess here is the group will play better. But the injury issues in the secondary may be too much to overcome to get the road “W,” especially if the Seahawks also remain thin at running back.

Adam Jude (7-1)

Seahawks 38, Rams 35. Seattle’s vast defensive issues won’t all get solved in one week, but the Seahawks should have just enough firepower — and pride — to slow down a limited QB like Jared Goff. And Russell Wilson has shown time and again how good he is in bounce-back performances after a loss. This is his chance to nudge back to the forefront in the MVP race.

Larry Stone (5-3)

Rams 34, Seahawks 27. It’s hard to have watched last week’s game in Buffalo and have much confidence in Seattle slowing down any team, even if Jared Goff is no Josh Allen. Just as big a concern is the ability of the Seahawks’ injury-riddled offensive line to stop LA’s pass-rusher extraordinaire, Aaron Donald, from wreaking havoc.

Matt Calkins (6-2)

Rams 31, Seahawks 28. Russell Wilson’s 24 sacks are tied for fourth most in the league, and his line has yet to face a force like Aaron Donald yet. Seattle will keep it close, but the incessantly reeling secondary won’t be able to slow down the Rams, who will move to 4-0 at home.

Week 9 (Bills 44, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 33, Bills 26

Jude: Seahawks 29, Bills 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Bills 24

Calkins: Bills 31, Seahawks 30*

Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30

Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35

Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 6

BYE WEEK

Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*

Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31

Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*

Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30

Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*

Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* – closest score