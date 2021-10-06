RENTON — Heading into a prime-time showdown Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks say they won’t know if they will have leading rusher Chris Carson until game time.

Carson showed up on the injury report Tuesday with a neck injury and was listed as questionable on the official status report. The Seahawks also ruled out receiver Dee Eskridge for a fourth straight game with a concussion and listed defensive end Benson Mayowa as questionable with a neck injury.

But everyone else on the current 53-man roster is considered healthy, which includes right tackle Brandon Shell, who has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, and defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Darrell Taylor, who were each on the injury report earlier in the week.

As for Carson, coach Pete Carroll said the injury is one that has lingered for a while — he was also on the report Week 1 with a neck injury though it did not impact his ability to play.

“He has had a long-term condition that he has dealt with where sometimes it flares up and sometimes it doesn’t,’’ Carroll said. “We have tested him and MRI’d him and it’s no different than it’s been. It’s just inflamed right now, and we have to see if it quiets down. …. His neck has been bothering him all week, so we have to see how he is on gameday.”

Seattle has three other running backs on its roster — Alex Collins, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas — after placing Rashaad Penny on injured reserve last weekend.

Seattle also has undrafted rookie free agent Josh Johnson, who was the leading rusher in the preseason, on the practice squad and he could be elevated if Carson cannot play.

Carson leads the Seahawks with 232 yards but was held to just 30 on 13 carries against the 49ers Sunday when Collins got much of the work in the second half and finished with 44 yards on 10 carries. Collins would likely take over the bulk of the work if Carson cannot play.

Carroll said earlier this week the hope was Eskridge would be able to practice this week. Seattle held walk-throughs all week and not full practices. But after being listed as limited Monday, Eskridge was listed as DNP on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s not a setback,’’ Carroll said of Eskridge who was hurt in the fourth quarter of the opener against the Colts on Sept. 12. “He was just trying to get back. He had to do work to see where he was, and the work gave us more information. We are still waiting for him to clear totally in all aspects. We are really careful with this and want to look after him, so we are going to be patient and work our way through it. It’s unfortunate but he had a real serious concussion and it’s taken extra time compared to some of the normal ones, if there is such a thing as a normal concussion.”

As for Mayowa, he has missed the last two games and in what would seem a hopeful sign he was listed as a full participant Wednesday.

“It looks like he has a real shot to play,’’ Carroll said.

Seattle also listed receiver DK Metcalf as limited with a foot injury. But he played through it last week and is not on the game status report.

Everett ‘has a chance’ to play

Tight end Gerald Everett remains on the COVID-19 reserve list after a positive test last Wednesday.

But Carroll said Everett has tested negative this week and if he has one more negative PCR test and is asymptomatic he may be able to play.

“You have to be negative twice back-to-back and be without symptoms,’’ Carroll said. “There are a number of things that have to happen but there’s a chance now from what happened today.”

Everett spent the last four seasons with the Rams before signing with Seattle as a free agent in March.

Notes

— The Washington Football Team signed tight end Jace Sternberger off Seattle’s practice squad to its 53-man roster. Sternberger signed with Seattle last week.