Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: Amazon Prime

PREGAME

3:56 p.m. For the second time in three games, first-round pick L.J. Collier is a healthy scratch. He’s joined this week by second-round pick Marquise Blair – also a healthy scratch. But Duane Brown, who was listed as questionable, will play, as he told our Bob Condotta yesterday.

Seahawks inactives vs. the Rams pic.twitter.com/3MFldSPAZ0 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 3, 2019

Rams inactives: Nsimba Webster, Taylor Rapp, David Long, Obo Okoronkwo, Bryce Hager, Coleman Shelton, Bobby Evans — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) October 3, 2019

3:52 p.m. Rain has started to fall at CenturyLink Field, about 90 minutes before the Seahawks and Rams kick off on Thursday Night Football. It’s expected to be a stormy night, with possible thunderstorms. Read more on the forecast here.