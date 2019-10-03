Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: Amazon Prime
Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »
A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports
PREGAME
3:56 p.m. For the second time in three games, first-round pick L.J. Collier is a healthy scratch. He’s joined this week by second-round pick Marquise Blair – also a healthy scratch. But Duane Brown, who was listed as questionable, will play, as he told our Bob Condotta yesterday.
3:52 p.m. Rain has started to fall at CenturyLink Field, about 90 minutes before the Seahawks and Rams kick off on Thursday Night Football. It’s expected to be a stormy night, with possible thunderstorms. Read more on the forecast here.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.