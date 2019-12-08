By

Seattle Seahawks (10-2)

at Los Angeles Rams (7-5)

5:20 p.m. | LA Coliseum | Los Angeles

TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: nbcsports.com/live

Seahawks vs. Rams

Live updates: Seahawks at Rams on Sunday Night Football

America's pick

Here’s the NBC pregame show’s predictions, including viewers picking the Seahawks:

—Alex Iniguez

Kendricks, Ansah inactive

Seattle’s inactive players for Sunday’s game included two defensive starters — strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks and defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

Kendricks was listed as doubtful for the game due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Cody Barton, who will make his first career start, though the Seahawks are also expected to play more nickel than in most other games this season.

Ansah was listed as questionable with a neck injury though he practiced on a limited basis all week. Coach Pete Carroll had said Friday that Ansah had a good chance to play but that he would also be re-evaluated on game day.

Ansah apparently didn’t pass the test during his pregame workout to get cleared. Ansah suffered a stinger on the final series of last Monday’s win over the Vikings.

Both players have roster bonuses for being on the active roster each game — $125,000 for Kendricks and $93,750 for Ansah.

Seattle’s other inactive players contained no surprises: tight end Luke Willson, fullback Nick Bellore, receiver John Ursua, offensive lineman Phil Haynes and cornerback Neiko Thorpe.

Thorpe had sports hernia surgery this week and is out for the season while Willson (hamstring) and Bellore (hamstring) had each been listed as doubtful.

Seattle also listed Jadeveon Clowney (core) as questionable but Carroll indicated Friday he would play and Clowney is among the team’s active players.

The Rams’ inactive players included tight end Gerald Everett, who had seven receptions for 136 yards in the first game between the two teams but is battling a knee injury, and starting right tackle Rob Havenstein (knee). Havenstein has not played since Nov. 10. Bobby Evans will again start in his place.

—Bob Condotta

Seahawks inactives

Old stomping grounds

Getting ready

