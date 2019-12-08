Seattle Seahawks (10-2)
at Los Angeles Rams (7-5)
5:20 p.m. | LA Coliseum | Los Angeles
TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: nbcsports.com/live
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Live updates: Seahawks at Rams on Sunday Night Football
Seahawks call tails, turns up heads, Rams defer. Seattle to get ball.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 9, 2019
America's pick
Here’s the NBC pregame show’s predictions, including viewers picking the Seahawks:
A few cheers as Seahawks returners take field for warmups. pic.twitter.com/n26Txq613u
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 9, 2019
Kendricks, Ansah inactive
Seattle’s inactive players for Sunday’s game included two defensive starters — strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks and defensive end Ziggy Ansah.
Kendricks was listed as doubtful for the game due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Cody Barton, who will make his first career start, though the Seahawks are also expected to play more nickel than in most other games this season.
Ansah was listed as questionable with a neck injury though he practiced on a limited basis all week. Coach Pete Carroll had said Friday that Ansah had a good chance to play but that he would also be re-evaluated on game day.
Ansah apparently didn’t pass the test during his pregame workout to get cleared. Ansah suffered a stinger on the final series of last Monday’s win over the Vikings.
Both players have roster bonuses for being on the active roster each game — $125,000 for Kendricks and $93,750 for Ansah.
Seattle’s other inactive players contained no surprises: tight end Luke Willson, fullback Nick Bellore, receiver John Ursua, offensive lineman Phil Haynes and cornerback Neiko Thorpe.
Thorpe had sports hernia surgery this week and is out for the season while Willson (hamstring) and Bellore (hamstring) had each been listed as doubtful.
Seattle also listed Jadeveon Clowney (core) as questionable but Carroll indicated Friday he would play and Clowney is among the team’s active players.
The Rams’ inactive players included tight end Gerald Everett, who had seven receptions for 136 yards in the first game between the two teams but is battling a knee injury, and starting right tackle Rob Havenstein (knee). Havenstein has not played since Nov. 10. Bobby Evans will again start in his place.
Seahawks inactives
Mychal Kendricks among Seattle's inactives. So Cody Barton will start at SLB but also expect a lot of nickel.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 8, 2019
The @Seahawks inactives vs. the Rams pic.twitter.com/jqiJx347oh
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 8, 2019
Rams' inactives: Dont'e Deayon, David Long, Jake Gervase, Natrez Patrick, Jamil Demby, Rob Havenstein and Gerald Everett.
— Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 8, 2019
A win tonight would be Pete Carroll's 100th in the regular season with Seattle. Meaning, if my math is correct, averaging 10 wins a season for his 10 years as coach.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 8, 2019
Decent day in L.A. for some football. pic.twitter.com/dkdDETaqyM
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 8, 2019
Old stomping grounds
Pete Carroll back in the Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/OKtXyBZ4ZO
— Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) December 8, 2019
Getting ready
The early view from the press box. pic.twitter.com/ONBYbBh3lg
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 8, 2019
It’s a towel game. pic.twitter.com/HhVq83nbb3
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 8, 2019
