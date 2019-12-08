Seattle Seahawks (10-2)
at Los Angeles Rams (7-5)
5:20 p.m. | LA Coliseum | Los Angeles
TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: nbcsports.com/live
Live updates: Seahawks at Rams on Sunday Night Football
Seahawks inactives
The @Seahawks inactives vs. the Rams pic.twitter.com/jqiJx347oh
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 8, 2019
Rams' inactives: Dont'e Deayon, David Long, Jake Gervase, Natrez Patrick, Jamil Demby, Rob Havenstein and Gerald Everett.
— Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 8, 2019
A win tonight would be Pete Carroll's 100th in the regular season with Seattle. Meaning, if my math is correct, averaging 10 wins a season for his 10 years as coach.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 8, 2019
Decent day in L.A. for some football. pic.twitter.com/dkdDETaqyM
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 8, 2019
Old stomping grounds
Pete Carroll back in the Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/OKtXyBZ4ZO
— Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) December 8, 2019
Getting ready
The early view from the press box. pic.twitter.com/ONBYbBh3lg
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 8, 2019
It’s a towel game. pic.twitter.com/HhVq83nbb3
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 8, 2019
