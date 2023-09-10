By

Seahawks (0-0) vs. Rams (0-0)


1:25 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: Fox | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Week 1 pregame reading Seahawks vs. Rams

    Boye Mafe warming up with starters at OLB spot

    Tre Brown starting at left corner with Coby Bryant at nickel

    Seahawks will have 10 rookies active for season opener

    Former Seahawks RB Ricky Watters will raise 12 flag

    Devon Witherspoon inactive for Rams game

    As had become expected over the last few days, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon will not play for the Seahawks on Sunday in their opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

    Witherspoon was named as one of six inactive players for the game as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury that held him out of all three preseason games.

    Also inactive are safety Jamal Adams, guards Ben Brown and Anthony Bradford, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and linebacker Tyreke Smith.

    Seattle elevated cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Jon Rhattigan on Saturday and Burns is expected to provide cornerback depth with Witherspoon out while Rhattigan will play on special teams and also serve as a backup inside linebacker.

    The moves leave Seattle with 48 active players for the game.

    Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick of the game out of Illinois, has been practicing on a limited basis the last week, but he had been listed as questionable for the game. The elevation of Burns on Saturday had foreshadowed the decision on Sunday to have him as inactive.

    —Bob Condotta
    Seattle Times sports staff

