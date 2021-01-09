By

NFC wild-card game

Seattle Seahawks vs.
Los Angeles Rams

1:40 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and teammates line up in the tunnel to take on the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on October 11. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
Seahawks-Rams wild-card game preview

Seahawks declare Rashaad Penny questionable, elevate Alex Collins off practice squad

The Seahawks on Friday downgraded running back Rashaad Penny to questionable for Saturday’s wild-card playoff against the Rams because of a knee injury, and they elevated Alex Collins from the practice squad.

Penny has played in the past three games since returning from an ACL injury suffered Dec. 8, 2019. He left late in Sunday’s win over the 49ers after suffering cramps.

Penny was listed as limited in practice Thursday because of a knee issue but had not been added to the game-status report. That seemed to indicate he might be getting a rest day.

—Bob Condotta
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Rams on Saturday

For the fourth time in franchise history, the Seahawks will face a team in the playoffs that they split with during the regular season when they host the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card game Saturday.

And if you’re looking for good omens, Seattle won the rubber match each time — Denver in 1983, the Raiders in 1984 and the 49ers in 2013.

You want another good omen? 

Seattle has never lost a home playoff game under coach Pete Carroll, going 6-0 and winning by an average of 9.8 points.

Here are some keys to Saturday’s game at Lumen Field.

—Bob Condotta

Seahawks offense healthy but faces challenge in wild-card game vs. ‘really good’ Rams defense

Through the first weeks of the 2020 season, as the Seahawks took their initial steps toward clinching a playoff berth, it was impossible to imagine the biggest concern about the team entering the postseason might be the offense.

But that’s where things stand after a season that defined the term “doing a 180.”

The Seahawks had the NFL’s best offense and a historically bad defense in the first half. That evolved into a defense that allowed fewer points than any other team in the second half, and it devolved into an offense that, if not sputtering, suddenly spent a lot more time in neutral.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

