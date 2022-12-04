Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8)
1:05 p.m. | SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Week 13 Seahawks at Rams
L.J. Collier inactive for Seahawks against Rams
Among Seattle’s seven inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Rams is 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier.
Also inactive for the team to get down to the gameday max of 48 are: RB Travis Homer, WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, OL Jake Curhan, DB Johnathan Abram and DL Myles Adams.
All but Homer are healthy scratches. Homer was ruled out on Saturday due to illness/knee.
Collier was active for three of the last four games after coming off IR in late October due to an elbow injury suffered in the preseason.
Collier, the 29th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has one tackle and two passes defensed this year in 54 snaps played.
Hart is inactive with Seattle opting for rookie Dareke Young and practice squad elevation Laquon Treadwell as its receivers after the trio of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Marquise Goodwin.
The Rams inactives were: DL Aaron Donald, CB Troy Hill, LB Terrell Lewis, LB Travin Howard, OL Bobby Evans and WR Lance McCutechon
Donald is the big name on the Rams’ list. He had been ruled out earlier in the week due to an ankle sprain.
What to watch for when Seahawks take on Rams in Week 13 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
The Seahawks make their second visit in seven weeks to Los Angeles and So-Fi Stadium for a game that looks far different than anyone figured it would when the schedule was unveiled in the spring. And they’ll hope it goes as well as their 31-21 win against the Chargers in the same building in October.
But while the Rams are in danger of having the worst record ever for a defending Super Bowl champion, the Seahawks won’t take anything for granted.
In even the best of Seattle’s years and the worst of the Rams, games between the two teams were always slugfests.
And while the Rams won’t have quarterback Matthew Stafford — with the team announcing Friday John Wolford will start — defensive tackle Aaron Donald or receiver Cooper Kupp, they do still have the bulk of a defense that remains one of the best in the NFL — as well as that Bobby Wagner guy. So …
Let’s take a closer look at the matchup with the Rams with our weekly keys to the game and prediction.
Seahawks hope to get back on playoff path against injury-plagued Rams
RENTON — On Sunday in Inglewood, California, the Seahawks will come face to face with the latest — and one of the most extreme — examples of how difficult winning consistently in the NFL can be.
A season after their run to the Super Bowl title, the Los Angeles Rams sit at 3-8 and in disarray, without quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp due to injuries — players who account for more than $59 million of their $196 million salary cap for 2022.
“This has certainly not been ideal,” said Rams coach Sean McVay, who due to injuries has also had to start 11 offensive-line configurations in 11 games this season.
In Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, McVay will start John Wolford to replace Stafford, who is out because of concussion and neck injuries. The Rams also are expected to give some snaps to another backup, Bryce Perkins, who started last week.
Unless the Rams have a significant rebound in the last six weeks of the season, they are likely to go down as the worst defending Super Bowl champ of all time, a distinction held by the 1999 Broncos, who went 6-10 in the year after John Elway retired following consecutive titles.
But excuse the Seahawks if they have little sympathy for the Rams, having learned a few lessons of their own about the challenge of consistently winning in the NFL the past few weeks.
