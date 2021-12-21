Seahawks (5-8) at Rams (9-4)
4 p.m. | SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedSeahawks at Rams
More
Seahawks have just two inactive players vs. Rams
The Seahawks' various roster moves earlier in the day meant they had to make just two players inactive to get down to the NFL game-day maximum of 48.
Those two were quarterback Jacob Eason and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley.
Seattle remains with eight offensive linemen active for the game. Eason has been active for just one game this season, against Jacksonville, but has not played.
The Rams had to make just four players inactive: backup QB Bryce Perkins and linebackers Chris Garrett, Terrell Lewis and Anthony Hines.
Tyler Lockett, D.J. Reed among seven Seahawks who won’t play vs. Rams
The postponement of the Seahawks’ game against the Rams to Tuesday ended up not helping Seattle get its players back from the COVID-19 reserve list.
The Seahawks announced shortly before the 1 p.m. deadline to set rosters that none of the players on their reserve list would be activated for the 4 p.m. kickoff.
That list includes starting receiver Tyler Lockett, who will miss just the second game of his NFL career dating to 2015, as well a starting cornerback D.J. Reed, key rotational defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer, starting right tackle Brandon Shell and defensive tackle Bryan Mone.
All but Mone would not have been able to play if the game had been held Sunday afternoon. Mone went on the list Monday.
To make up for the absence of the seven players, the Seahawks activated four players off the practice squad: defensive tackle Myles Adams, running back Josh Johnson, safety Josh Jones and receiver Cody Thompson.
Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone added to COVID-19 reserve list
The Seahawks added another player to the COVID-19 reserve list Monday afternoon — defensive tackle Bryan Mone.
That’s now nine overall players Seattle has placed on the list since last Thursday, none of whom have yet come off it.
That list includes seven members of Seattle’s 53-man active roster, including Mone, who is a key part of the team’s three-man defensive tackle rotation in early downs.
Others on the 53-man roster who remain on the list are receiver Tyler Lockett, running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer, defensive end Kerry Hyder, Jr., right tackle Brandon Shell and cornerback D.J. Reed.
Traveling Seahawks fans forced to make the most of trip to Los Angeles after NFL postpones Rams game
At 1:25 p.m. Sunday, when Dustin Lagos hoped to join a half-dozen friends from his Highline High School days to watch the Rams-Seahawks game kick off at SoFi Stadium, he was instead getting in an Uber for a trip to In-N-Out Burger.
Such is life in the age of COVID-19 where plans often go to die.
So it was for Lagos and his group — friends since junior high — and many other Seahawks fans who made the trip to Los Angeles to take in the game. They were forced to figure out whether to change their plans and attend the game, or try to get something from their nonrefundable tickets and head home.
And in either case, figure how to make the best of the trip.
“It was like, ‘All right, we’ve got this Sunday to fill,’” said Lagos, a technical operations manager.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Eight prospects UW could (or should) pursue to complete its 2022 class
- The Seahawks' delayed game against the Rams isn't their doing, but don't say it's their undoing
- Kraken, NHL shut down until after holiday break because of ongoing COVID-19 issues
- Tuesday's rescheduled Seahawks-Rams game remains a must-win to keep Seattle's playoff hopes alive
- Traveling Seahawks fans forced to make the most of trip to Los Angeles after NFL postpones Rams game
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.