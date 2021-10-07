Seahawks (2-2) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
5:20 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: FOX, NFL Network | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedSeahawks vs. Rams
More
Seahawks place rookie WR Dee Eskridge on injured reserve as he deals with effects of concussion
The Seahawks have placed rookie receiver Dee Eskridge on the injured reserve as he continues to deal with the after effects of a concussion suffered in the season opener on Sept. 12 at Indianapolis.
Eskridge has missed three games since then and had already been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Rams. Going on IR means Eskridge, who was Seattle’s first pick in the 2021 draft at 56th overall, will also have to miss the next two games against the Steelers and Saints before being eligible to return on Oct. 31 against Jacksonville.
Seattle also added a receiver for the Rams game by elevating veteran Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad.
Dorsett gives Seattle five receivers on the 53-man roster for the Rams game.
Stakes remain high as Seahawks, Rams renew their heated rivalry Thursday night
RENTON — There might be as many story lines before the game as points scored during it when the Seahawks host the Rams on Thursday night at Lumen Field:
- There is Seattle wanting a measure of revenge for L.A.’s win in a wild-card playoff game Jan. 9 at Lumen Field, which put a disappointing end to the Seahawks’ 2020 season.
- There is the social media tit-for-tat that then ensued.
First, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was caught saying the Seahawks can “take their (NFC West) hats and T-shirts to Cabo. They can take their hats and T-shirts to Cabo. They can keep their little hat and T-shirt. They can go to Cabo for the rest of the offseason.”
Then, after the Rams lost the following week to Green Bay, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams responded on Twitter: “See y’all in Cabo! @RamsNFL & make sure y’all bring your own damn cigars too!” The Rams had poked fun at Adams for smoking a cigar after the Seahawks won the NFC West by beating L.A. in December.
Coordinator Shane Waldron eager to fix Seahawks’ offensive issues in time for Thursday matchup vs. Rams
RENTON — Without question, coach Pete Carroll said this week, the hiring of Shane Waldron has given Seahawks defensive coaches a better feel for how the Los Angeles Rams’ offense operates.
“Without question,” Carroll repeated for emphasis. “We’ve been talking about it the whole time, in all aspects. We really couldn’t have more help in that regard, you know. That doesn’t mean that it shows (on game day), but we do have a lot of insight.”
Since Sean McVay took over as their coach in 2017, the Rams have beaten the Seahawks more than anyone, winning six of their nine meetings entering Thursday night’s NFC West showdown at Lumen Field.
And as Carroll pointed out, his plucking of Waldron away from the Rams’ staff to be the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator this offseason was a clear indication of his respect for McVay’s schemes.
“Obviously so much that we brought it here,” Carroll said.
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Rams in Week 5
Hey, it’s the Los Angeles Rams again!
Thursday’s game against the Rams at Lumen Field is the fourth game between the two since Nov. 15 — a span of 14 games overall. That includes two regular-season games last year as well as the wild-card playoff, a 30-20 Los Angeles victory that helped lead to Russell Wilson’s offseason of discontent and some major offensive coaching staff changes.
The Rams have changed somewhat, too, with defensive coordinator Brandon Staley now the head coach of the Chargers, replaced by Raheem Morris.
But in general, as Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said this week, “There isn’t a whole lot we haven’t seen’’ from each other.
And what is that they say about familiarity breeding contempt?
Here are Bob Condotta's keys to the game.
Most Read Sports Stories
- What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Rams in Week 5 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
- 18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme VIEW
- Seahawks-Rams predictions: Seattle Times writers make their picks for Week 5
- ‘That’s my guy — that’s always going to be my guy’: Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs maintains close friendship with Rams QB Matthew Stafford
- Analysis: Chris Petersen set an expectation. At the 22-month mark of the Jimmy Lake Era, are the Huskies falling short?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.