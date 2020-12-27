Seattle Seahawks (10-4)
vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-5)
1:25 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
There’s plenty at stake for the Seahawks as they close out a fan-less regular season at home against the Rams
The stage is set for the Seahawks’ biggest game of the 2020 regular season: a chance to lock up the NFC West with a win against the Rams at Lumen Field.
Seattle can still win the division with a loss, but capturing a division title at home would be a fitting payoff for the drudgery of all those offseason workouts, meetings and early in-season wake-up calls.
“This week is what all of that’s about,’’ Carroll said of Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. kickoff against the Rams. “It’s to get to this point, being a championship opportunity.’’
Tight end Greg Olsen, defensive tackle Bryan Mone added to roster for Rams game
Seattle filled out its 53-player roster Saturday by activating tight end Greg Olsen and defensive lineman Bryan Mone off injured reserve.
Each had returned to practice over the past two weeks and will now officially go on the roster in time for Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle had two openings after putting guard Phil Haynes on injured reserve and with receiver Josh Gordon going back on the commissioner’s exempt list.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Rams on Sunday — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
The stakes in this one are simple — if the Seahawks beat the Rams on Sunday they win the NFC West, something they haven’t done since 2016
Maybe it’s fitting that it likely comes down to this game, though it’s worth remembering Seattle can still win the division even if the Rams win Sunday. That would require a Seahawks win over the 49ers and a Rams loss to Arizona next week, one offshoot of LA’s stunning setback vs. the Jets last week.
Seattle’s first three division titles of the Pete Carroll era — 2010, 2013 and 2014 — were also clinched with wins over the Rams (though they then played in St. Louis), all at home.
None was easy, and this one might be the toughest of all.
On to some keys to Sunday’s game.
