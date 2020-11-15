Seattle Seahawks (6-2)
vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-3)
1:25 p.m. | SoFi Stadium| Inglewood, California
TV: FOX| Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
- The Seahawks’ hopes of winning the NFC West could be determined by their next two games
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Rams in Week 10 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
- Seahawks declare running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, and defensive end Benson Mayowa out for Rams game
As expected, Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde top list of inactive Seahawks
Having six players already declared out due to injury made it pretty simple to figure out who the inactive players would be for Seattle for Sunday’s game.
The six who were out were running backs Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring), cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Quinton Dunbar (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and center Ethan Pocic (concussion).
To get to the needed 48 for the game-day roster, Seattle also declared rookie tight end Colby Parkinson inactive.
It was the second straight week Parkinson has been inactive after playing against the 49ers on Nov. 1 in his debut, with the other six spots taken up by injured players.
A report over the weekend from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, though, stated that Carson has “an excellent’’ chance of returning for Thursday’s game against Arizona at CenturyLink Field.
Sunday is the third game Carson and Hyde have missed.
Rookie DeeJay Dallas and second-year player Travis Homer will again take the bulk of the snaps for Seattle.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Rams in Week 10 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
In what is the highest-scoring season in NFL history, teams are combining to score an average of 50.6 points (or 25.3 per team) per game.
Your weekly Seahawks contest, though, is blowing that out of the water, with an average of 64.3 points being scored in every Seattle game.
Which means, yes, take the over when the Seahawks play, if you’re into that sort of thing.
Here are the keys to the game for the Seahawks.
Seahawks declare RBs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, and defensive end Benson Mayowa out
The Seahawks on Saturday declared running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde and defensive end Benson Mayowa out for Sunday’s game against the Rams due to injury, bringing to seven the number of starters or key backups who will not play.
On Friday the Seahawks declared out starting center Ethan Pocic, starting cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar and defensive tackle Bryan Mone.
Carson (foot) and Hyde (hamstring) will each miss their third consecutive game, again leaving the running back duties to rookie DeeJay Dallas and second-year player Travis Homer as well as Alex Collins, who was elevated off the practice squad for the second straight week.
