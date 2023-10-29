The Seahawks’ retro helmets were never more beautiful Sunday than on the biggest play of the game.

P.J. Walker’s third-down pass intended for Amari Cooper with just over two minutes left caromed off the helmet of a blitzing Jamal Adams with the ball eventually landing in the arms of teammate Julian Love at the 43 with 1:57 remaining.

And that proved the break Seattle needed to steal a game that appeared all but gone for much of the second half.

Seattle had just two first downs in the second half until taking the gift of the Love interception and moving 57 yards in just five plays with the winning points coming on a 9-yard pass from Geno Smith to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 38 seconds remaining.

Smith-Njigba took a short pass near the sideline and used a DK Metcalf block to turn upfield and into the end zone to give Seattle an improbable 24-20 win.

With that, the Seahawks have won five of six and improved to 5-2 on the season and into first place in the NFC West ahead of the 49ers, who lost at home to the Bengals to fall to 5-3 after beginning the season 5-0.

Seattle wore its retro uniforms honoring the teams from 1976-2001, and it appeared it would be a day of perpetual celebration when the Seahawks jumped out to leads of 14-0 and 17-7 in the first quarter.

Seattle scored the first time it had the ball on a 3-yard run on a reverse by receiver Jake Bobo and on its second possession on a 12-yard pass from Smith to Tyler Lockett.

But the Browns dominated the middle portion of the game as Seattle went seven straight possessions without scoring — five punts and two interceptions.

Seattle took over at its own 11 with 10:42 to play and moved to the Browns’ 35.

But a false start penalty, an incompletion and a Myles Garrett sack of Smith killed the drive and Seattle punted and matters appeared desperate.

Cleveland took over at its own 11 with 5:46 remaining.

The Browns appeared stopped on a third-and-3 at their own 29 with 3:34 left.

But Riq Woolen was called for illegal hands to the face on the other side of the field defending Donovan People-Jones.

The Browns then faced another third-and-3 at their own 41 with 2:04 remaining.

Cleveland called timeout to set up its play.

Adams blitzed over the left side, and Walker’s pass caromed off his helmet and flew high into the air before Love corralled it.

Smith hit Lockett for 7 yards, Metcalf for 9 and tight end Noah Fant for 27 to set up the TD to Smith-Njigba, the second score of his career.

Smith finished the game 23-for-37 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Seahawks will play at 6-2 Baltimore next Sunday.

This story will be updated.