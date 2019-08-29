PRESEASON GAME #4

Oakland Raiders 15

7 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: Ch. 13 | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

QUARTER 3

Three quick third-quarter thoughts from Adam Jude:

1. This game got real ugly real fast, and Paxton Lynch’s presence only partially explains it. Lynch scrambled and was hit for a 10-yard loss on the final play of the third quarter, and that might have been one of his two best plays of the game. He’s 1-for-6 passing for 4 yards.

2. WHY IS MICHAEL DICKSON STILL IN THIS GAME?!?!??????

3. Yo, Bo. Do we think Bo Scarbrough is — or could be, or maybe one day might be — a viable option as this team’s No. 3 running back? If he’s healthy, it’s a fair question, isn’t it?

1:39 | Seahawks 14, Raiders 9 Akeem King! Or at least that’s probably what Nathan Peterman was thinking when he looked up and saw the Seattle corner coming at him full speed. King forced a fumble and Bryan Mone recovered, setting the Seahawks up at the Oakland 26-yard line.

What a hit, Akeem King! 💥 Q3: SEA 14 | OAK 9 pic.twitter.com/d84pBRU5KT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 30, 2019

3:05 | Seahawks 14, Raiders 9 Despite taking over on the Seahawks’ side of the 50, the Raiders can’t punch it in the end zone, settling for their third field goal of the night, a 23-yarder from Daniel Carlson.

4:00 | Seahawks 14, Raiders 6 Russell Wilson confirmed on the Q13 broadcast that he was indeed calling plays when he was spotted with a headset and play sheet on the sidelines in the first half, including the deep ball to Jazz Ferguson and Jacob Hollister’s TD catch. A preview of things to come?

QUARTER 2

Four quick second-quarter thoughts from Adam Jude:

1. Geno Smith, after throwing his second TD pass earlier in the quarter, left the game late in the second quarter with a left knee injury. It was the same knee on which he had had a minor procedure earlier this month. This did not appear to be a serious injury — after being checked by trainers, Smith walked to the sideline and made some light throws — but there was no immediate word in the severity.

2. Well, Michael Dickson is in midseason form. An All-Pro selection as a rookie last year, Dickson had a 60-yard punt early in the second quarter. So, yeah, that was exciting.

3. And guess who made the tackle at the end of that punt? Shaquem Griffin continues to stand out on special teams, and if he does make the cut on Saturday it’ll be largely because of his presence on special teams.

4. We were hoping to report that Geno Smith is ‘on a roll’ … but he sadly stopped rolling. Smith did throw his second TD pass — 11 yards to tight end Jacob Hollister — and that’s certainly noteworthy. This time, he celebration was more subdued — he raised his arms as jogged into the end zone to congratulate Hollister.

0:03 | Seahawks 14, Raiders 6 Oakland kicks a field goal to end the half. The Seahawks also recently announced Marquise Blair will not return with a back injury, and Geno Smith is doubtful with a knee injury.

4:18 | Seahawks 14, Raiders 3 Exactly what you don’t want to see if you’re the Seahawks: Geno Smith limping to the sideline after taking a sack. He made it and took a knee, and the training staff appeared to be looking at the knee on which he recently had surgery to remove a cyst. For now, Paxton Lynch comes in at quarterback.

8:15 | Seahawks 14, Raiders 3 Geno Smith continues to impress, leading the Seahawks down the field on another scoring drive, featuring a 41-yard heave to a jumping Jazz Ferguson, and punctuated with a TD to tight end Jacob Hollister. He’s 4 of 7 for 107 yards.

Geno Smith threaded the needle on em 🎯 @GenoSmith3 pic.twitter.com/WP9I5aj0sb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 30, 2019

QUARTER 1

Three quick first-quarter thoughts from Adam Jude:

1. The Seahawks sat 31 regulars on Thursday, a typical approach around the NFL for the final preseason game. No need to expose Russell Wilson or Chris Carson or really any established veteran. But the Raiders took that idea to the extreme, reportedly keeping half their roster back in Oakland — meaning they brought only 45 players to Seattle. Maybe the ball boy can throw a few passes in the fourth quarter.

2. Geno Smith might have solidified his hold on the No. 2 QB job with a perfect 39-yard touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Terry Wright on the Seahawks’ first possession. The real highlight came immediately after the play, when Smith dropped to the ground and did a celebratory barrel roll covering some five yards on the ground.

3. How about BBK? Former Husky star Ben Burr-Kirven sacked Oakland’s Mike Glennon for a 10-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the final minute of the quarter — the kind of splash play BBK probably needed to help his chances of making this Seattle team.

0:30 | Seahawks 7, Raiders 3 Ben Burr-Kirven is fighting for a roster spot, and plays like this can’t hurt. With the Raiders on the Seahawks’ doorstep, the former Husky got into the Oakland backfield and threw a scrambling Mike Glennon down for a fourth-down sack.

12:23 | Seahawks 7, Raiders 0 How’s that for a quick strike? Geno Smith fires off a 16-yard completion to Keenan Reynolds, then finds Terry Wright for 39 yards and the game’s first touchdown.

Geno Smith ➡️ Terry Wright 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PCTe4DDUGA — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 30, 2019

PREGAME

7:05 p.m. Most of the Seahawks regulars took part in warmups in full uniform, including Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner the offensive line, Tyler Lockett and what have been the starting units throughout the preseason.

But then the regulars took off the pads and became spectators with the Seahawks deciding to sit out 31 players, according to general manager John Schneider during his pregame radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, leaving the last preseason game to the players on the roster bubble.

The Raiders were said to have 46 players in uniform (a few more made the trip but many others stayed home). — Bob Condotta

6:29 p.m. Maybe as interesting as much of what happened in the game was the sight of DK Metcalf running some hard sprints on the field about two hours prior to kickoff; he also stopped off in the end zone to catch a few passes from Russell Wilson.

Coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday to “wait and see’’ if Metcalf will be available for the regular season opener on Sept. 8 against the Bengals after having minor knee surgery a week ago Tuesday.

But he also noted with optimism that Metcalf was set to run after practice on Wednesday.

That session obviously went well enough that Metcalf was able to again run on the turf at CenturyLink Field Thursday.

At the least, it seems to show that Metcalf may indeed be on his way to a quick recovery, as Carroll has said all along he thought would be the case. — Bob Condotta

DK Metcalf doing some pregame running. pic.twitter.com/y9CPYTDyKZ — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 29, 2019