RENTON — The Seahawks continue their every four-year walk down memory lane reunion with the AFC West on Sunday against the Raiders.
It’s been a pleasant stroll so far as the Seahawks have wins against the Broncos and Chargers, and they will look to get to 3-0 against their former division brethren with a win against the Raiders on Sunday at Lumen Field. Kickoff is 1:05 p.m.
It’s a game that also looms large for their playoff hopes, with the Seahawks at 6-4 but in a deadlock atop the NFC West with the 49ers, who hold the tiebreaker thanks to a head-to-head win earlier this season.
Let’s take a closer look at the matchup with the Raiders with our weekly keys to the game and prediction.
With travel-heavy part of schedule done, Seahawks are home for a playoff push
RENTON — Back in action Sunday after the longest road trip they’ve ever taken, the Seahawks finally enter the homestretch of the 2022 season.
That’s a phrase that is both figurative and literal, with the Seahawks finishing the season with five of their last seven games in the familiar confines of Lumen Field — beginning with Sunday’s 1:05 game against the 3-7 Las Vegas Raiders — after having played six of their first 10 on the road.
And for that, receiver DK Metcalf couldn’t be happier.
“I’m tired of traveling,’’ Metcalf said this past week. “I’m tired of being on planes, leaving on Friday or Saturday. I’m just happy to be back in front of the 12s for five more games. I know they are excited to have us back. We are going to finish out strong for them.”
Throw in two preseason away games and the Seahawks have been on the road for eight of 13 weeks this year, in a season in which they will travel an estimated 37,016 miles. As the Seahawks have noted all year, 25,000 miles is considered “around the world.”
Adding the flight times the Seahawks have listed in their game notes, the team has been in the air for more than 62 hours this season.
Of course, a major part of that was the trip for a Nov. 13 game against Tampa Bay in Munich, officially listed as a 9-hour, 38-minute trip there and 9 hours and 28 minutes back.
The Seahawks have just two trips left — next Sunday to Los Angeles to play the Rams and Dec. 24 at Kansas City.
Seahawks LB Cody Barton ‘getting better’ as he goes through first season as full-time starter
RENTON — The lessons have just kept on coming for Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton in his first season as a full-time starter after three years playing mostly on special teams.
“The new scheme, learning a whole different style of defense, just [playing] defense in general [after] first three years played a lot of special teams,” Barton said. “So, I’ve just learned a ton.”
And late in Seattle’s game Nov. 13 in Munich against Tampa Bay, one of the lessons he learned was how a strange twist of fate can change things.
With Seattle trailing 21-9, Barton leapt to pick off a pass from Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.
The interception not only snapped Brady’s streak of consecutive passes without an interception at 399 — three off Aaron Rodgers’ all-time NFL record — but gave the Seahawks a late chance to pull out an improbable win.
The pick led to a Geno Smith-to-Marquise Goodwin touchdown that cut the lead to 21-16 with 3:58 left. The Bucs were able to run out the clock, and Barton was left mostly with a connection to some NFL history as well as a personal highlight. The interception was the first of his career.
Not that he gave any of that history much thought in the moment.
