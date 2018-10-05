Seattle is 2-2 for the fourth time since 2012.

The Seahawks look every bit the picture of an average football at the end of the first quarter of the season, sitting at 2-2 in the standings, having scored almost as many (85) as they have given up (81).

It’s not a horrible place to be — Football Outsiders gives the Seahawks a 30 percent chance to make the playoffs this week, ninth among the 16 NFL teams.

And it’s a place Seattle has been before — this is the fourth time since 2012 the Seahawks have started 2-2 (the others being 2012, 2015 and 2017) and only once in the Pete Carroll era have the Seahawks won their first four games (2013).

But with so many new and unknown parts, it’s harder to tell how this particular group of Seahawks will overcome a middling start — especially with a game on tap against the high-flying Rams Sunday to begin the second quarter of the season.

But before moving on, some grades and quick thoughts on the first quarter.

OFFENSE

Well, the Seahawks have indeed begun to establish the run, which was considered job one entering the season by coach Pete Carroll, if not necessarily by the legion of fans who seem to debate the value of that strategy daily on social media and elsewhere.

Seattle is up to an average of 105.5 yards per game, 17th in the NFL, after the 171-yard outburst last week at Arizona, which was evidence of not only an offensive line that seems to be improved from last season but also some good running from the backs.

But the passing offense has suffered — Seattle ranks 29th in the NFL at 196.5 per game and the yards per attempt of 7.34 is not much better than the 7.17 of last season that was the low of the Russell Wilson era.

The Seahawks have sorely missed a healthy Doug Baldwin, a key reason Seattle has also hit on just 14-51 third-down attempts, 27.5 percent, far off the 37.3 of last season.

GRADE: C-minus.

DEFENSE

For all the talk of the makeover of Seattle’s defense from a year ago many of Seattle’s numbers are so far better than last season — the Seahawks are allowing 20.3 points per game, similar to the 20.75 of a year ago, 4.9 yards per play (same as a year ago ) and 302 yards per game (323.2 a year ago).

But Seattle also has faced two of the worst offensive teams in the NFL in Arizona (32) and Dallas (27) as well as a Chicago team that ranks 22, and none that ranks higher than 13th.

That begins to change now with Sunday’s game against the No. 1 offense in the NFL and then a Oakland team that is number two in yards gained per game the following week.

And Seattle now also has to take on that task without Earl Thomas.

The back end has been a pleasant surprise, especially the play of rookie corner Tre Flowers with safety Bradley McDougald also having been a standout, as has second-year corner Shaquill Griffin. And Bobby Wagner has been steady in the middle while Jarran Reed has taken a step up in his third season.

But the Seahawks need more overall pass rush from the interior as well as more consistency from the ends.

GRADE: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS

A mixed bag here so far. Punter Michael Dickson has mostly been everything the team hoped for other than a somewhat inconsistent game against Dallas — Seattle’s net punting of 44.8 is six yards better than a year ago.

And Sebastian Janikowski at least made the one that really mattered last week. But Janikowski’s overall body of work hasn’t totally eased all the anxiety about the kicking spot and the Seahawks are in the middle of all the return and coverage stats, yet to break a really long run in either.

GRADE: B-minus.