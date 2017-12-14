Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the best defensive player he has ever played in a game against.

Russell Wilson isn’t really sure who asked who.

But following the Seahawks’ 16-10 win over the Rams in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, Wilson found himself exchanging jerseys with Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

It’s probably fitting Donald finally had a Wilson jersey to take home since he so often has had a hold of one during games between the two teams the last few years.

And to Wilson, there was no other player he would have wanted to exchange a jersey with, something that has become one of the biggest signs of mutual respect in the NFL the last few years.

Thursday, when he met the Seattle media in advance of Sunday’s rematch with the Rams that figures to all-but-decide the NFC West title, Wilson said Donald is as good as an opponent he has ever played against.

“When I think about Aaron Donald, he’s probably in my opinion, the best defensive player I’ve ever played against in terms of actually playing in a game against,” Wilson said. “That’s a pretty big statement; I’ve played against some really good guys. I think back to my rookie year and my second year when I played against guys like (San Francisco linebackers Navarro) Bowman and (Patrick) Willis and all of those guys are in my head, the top guys I’ve ever played.

“I think about a guy like Aaron Donald, he’s definitely there too as well, so I have tremendous respect for how he plays the game. He’s really, really tough, he’s really quick, and he’s pretty special. You look forward to those matchups just because those are things that you’ll remember and those are the things that you’ll tell your kids one day ‘I played against this guy,’ and those are fun things. He’s definitely one of those guys that will probably be a Hall of Famer no doubt.”

It’s hard to argue as Donald has been a Pro Bowler every year since entering the NFL in 2014 and an All-Pro pick twice.

Wilson has gotten about as much of Donald as he has wanted through the years, sacked by him four times in seven games.

Donald held out through training came this year and missed the Rams’ first game and took a little while to get going with just one sack in the first four games he played. But he has seven in the eight games since then and appears on track for another Pro Bowl/All-Pro year.

Seahawks offenive line coach Tom Cable offered this scouting report this week on Donald: “He’s a disruptive guy, he’s been disruptive, it doesn’t matter who they play, so you want to minimize that as best you can. That’s your target, is to try and not have those negative plays. … you know where he is at. He’s a three-technique most of the time, you can move the front on him and some things like that and move him places, but predominantly, he’s the three-technique.”

Expect lots of double-teaming by Seattle to keep Donald off of Wilson as much as is possible with the Seattle quarterback surely hoping that if Donald gets a hold of his jersey again it’s only after the game.

“Those are the type of things that you do when you get to meet a guy and play against a guy like that like that, and vice-versa. I think for us, just to be able to exchange jerseys was pretty cool because you go to battle against each other and everything else, but then you get to realize that he’s going to be one of the bets to ever do it up front,” Wilson said. “It’s pretty cool.”