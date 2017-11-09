Wilson was ordered off the field by referee Walt Anderson under the league’s concussion policy.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson left the game for a play early in the third quarter when he was hit hard in the chin by Arizona’s Karlos Dansby, a play on which Dansby received a penalty for roughing the passer.

But Wilson returned after just a play and ESPN later wrote that the episode could be reviewed to see if the Seahawks handled the policy properly.

Wilson, though, said later he was examined for a concussion and that it was clear he was OK.

“I was 100 percent fine,’’ Wilson said, saying that the only issue he had was his jaw.

“I got smacked in the jaw pretty good there,’’ Wilson said. “I wasn’t concussed or anything like that. I felt completely clear. I was just trying to move my jaw. I was like ‘ah man, it’s stuck. I think I was kind of laying down on the ground for a second just trying to get my jaw. I think maybe Walt thought I was, you know, maybe injured or something like that. I told him I was good, I was good. He said I had to come off the field. I think Walt did a great job, first of all. He made the smartest decision.’’

Wilson said when he was on the sideline that “we went over the whole concussion stuff. Went through every question you can imagine. I answered even some more just so they knew I was good and went back in there.’’

Hawks get another safety

For a second straight week, the Seahawks pulled off one of the more rare plays in the NFL — a safety.

Seattle scored a safety last Sunday when Bobby Wagner tackled Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in the end zone.

Seattle got another one in the second quarter Thursday when Kam Chancellor had the lead on bringing down running back Adrian Peterson in the end zone on a play that snapped from the Arizona 1-yard-line.

Wagner said it was an easy play to pull off.

“They run the same play over and over again,’’ Wagner said. “It’s Crunch every single time. They were back there, we were just like ‘run crunch, everybody shoot their gap’ and that’s what happened.’’

It is just the third time in Seahawks history that Seattle will have at least two safeties in a season. The Seahawks tied the NFL record when they had four safeties in 1993, the only other year in team history when Seattle had safeties in consecutive games.

They also had two safeties in 2013. Otherwise, Seattle has never had more than one safety in a season.

Brown leaves with injury

Seattle left tackle Duane Brown left the game late in the first half with a sprained ankle.

But while Brown didn’t return he said after the game the injury was not serious.

“Got rolled up on a play, it’s an ankle sprain,’’ he said. “It’s pretty sore right now but I’ll be fine.’’

Matt Tobin replaced Brown, a 10-year NFL veteran who was acquired in a trade with Houston two weeks ago and played his first game with Seattle last Sunday against Washington.

Bennett, all Seahawks stand for anthem

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has pledged to remain seated for the national anthem before every game this year, and a number of his teammates have joined him.

However as the anthem was played at University of Phoenix Stadium before the Seahawks’ 22-16 win over the Cardinals, they all stood for the anthem, including Bennett.

Bennett, several of his defensive linemates, Oday Aboushi, Justin Britt and running back Thomas Rawls all stood in a row with their arms linked during the anthem.

“We just wanted to support the vets,” Bennett said after the game, which was the Cardinals’ “Salute to Service” night. “There’s this narrative that we don’t support the military, that we hate the military. But it’s never been about that.

“Today was the opportunity to stand up for the military and that’s what we wanted to do. It’s important for us to show gratitude for the men and women who serve this country every single moment we can, and today was one of those times we were able to show our support for them and what they do for us, and how they sacrifice for their families. That’s what it was about.”

Bennett, the son of a Navy veteran, has emphasized that he respects the military and that his decision to sit for the anthem is to advocate for the rights of minorities.

Britt, who had stood with a hand on Bennett’s shoulder, emphasized that the protests were never about the military.

“Mike and them were never taking a seat on the bench and I wasn’t putting my hand on his shoulder to support him to disrespect troops or veterans or anything military,” said Britt, whose father served 11 years in the Army. “It’s about liberty and justice for all, and that’s gotten lost in translation. So while the NFL and the league is showing support and appreciation to veterans and the military, so are we. And we don’t want that message to get twisted or taken the wrong way.”