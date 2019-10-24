Russell Wilson made a surprise appearance on the team’s injury report (knee) Wednesday, but the Seahawks quarterback said Thursday he is “great” and “ready to roll” Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

That noise you hear is a collective sigh of relief from Seahawks fans.

“A little ice on the knee, but I’m good,” said Wilson, who was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice. “I’m ready to roll and excited about this week going on the road — we’ve been playing well on the road — so we’re excited about it and we’re going to try and have a great week of practice.”

Wilson has not missed a start since being drafted by the Seahawks – 119 games and counting – and has only missed two meaningful snaps.

That durability is something Wilson takes pride in.

“Practicing every day and playing games, obviously, it’s important to me,” he said. “It’s important to get out there every time. … It definitely means a lot. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, is play every game if I can.”

And then, to emphasize his first point.

“But I’m feeling great,” he said.