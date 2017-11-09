Russell Wilson spun around twice and backed up nearly 20 yards before heaving a completion to Doug Baldwin.

On a play in which it seemed Russell Wilson seemed destined to lose maybe 20 yards, the Seahawks quarterback somehow turned it into the play of the game, and maybe the season.

Wilson seemed doomed as he was running backward and sideways to avoid several rushers, but he finally unleashed a pass about 30 yards toward the sideline, where receiver Doug Baldwin stepped in front of an Arizona defender and then ran down the sideline to the Cardinal 2-yard line.

On the next play, Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham to give Seattle a 22-10 lead over Arizona on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.