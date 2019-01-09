Wilson is replacing Aaron Rodgers, who has pulled out due to injury.
Russell Wilson’s playing season isn’t done, after all.
The Seahawks announced Wednesday that Wilson will play in the Pro Bowl Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla., named as a replacement for Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who will be unable to attend due to an injury.
It is the sixth time Wilson has been named to the Pro Bowl either in the initial selections or as an alternate. Wilson was the Offensive MVP of the 2016 Pro Bowl.
Wilson threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes this season while tying a career-low with seven interceptions.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Adam Jude's final AP Top 25 ballot: Clemson on top, where did the UW Huskies end up?
- Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson contract extension 'very much in our plans' WATCH
- QB Dylan Morris among eight UW football freshman to enroll early
- Seahawks mailbag: Where will the Seahawks draft in 2019? And what does the future hold for C.J. Prosise, Amara Darboh and Jamarco Jones?
- Pete Carroll doesn't seem satisfied with 10-6 and the playoffs, and knows offseason work is needed | Matt Calkins
Wilson becomes the third Seattle player named to the game, joining punter Michael Dickson and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Six other Seahawks were named as alternates and could get invited if other players pull out. Those players are: running back Chris Carson, defensive end Frank Clark, return specialist Tyler Lockett, safety Bradley McDougald, linebacker K.J. Wright and guard J.R. Sweezy.
The Pro Bowl kicks off at noon Seattle time and will be televised on ESPN.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.