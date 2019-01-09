Wilson is replacing Aaron Rodgers, who has pulled out due to injury.

Russell Wilson’s playing season isn’t done, after all.

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that Wilson will play in the Pro Bowl Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla., named as a replacement for Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who will be unable to attend due to an injury.

It is the sixth time Wilson has been named to the Pro Bowl either in the initial selections or as an alternate. Wilson was the Offensive MVP of the 2016 Pro Bowl.

Wilson threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes this season while tying a career-low with seven interceptions.

Wilson becomes the third Seattle player named to the game, joining punter Michael Dickson and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Six other Seahawks were named as alternates and could get invited if other players pull out. Those players are: running back Chris Carson, defensive end Frank Clark, return specialist Tyler Lockett, safety Bradley McDougald, linebacker K.J. Wright and guard J.R. Sweezy.

The Pro Bowl kicks off at noon Seattle time and will be televised on ESPN.