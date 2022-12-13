RENTON — Following a loss against the Raiders a few weeks ago, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said one thing he learned a long time ago was to be a thumb-pointer and not a finger-pointer.

Following another loss, this one last Sunday to Carolina at Lumen Field, Smith put those words into action.

Smith said during his weekly news conference Tuesday that he’ll take the blame for taking a few too many chances that resulted in two first-half interceptions that led to 10 quick Carolina points in a game in which Seattle never led and lost 30-24.

“I think I have been too aggressive as of late,’’ said Smith. “So I have to get back to what I was doing early on, which was taking what they give me and allowing us to have a complementary football team where we all play together and not feel like we are just trying to push the envelope or trying to push our limits to see what we can do. We know what we can do, but we have to stay on schedule.”

The first of Smith’s interceptions came on Seattle’s first offensive play of the game when he tried to fit a pass between defenders downfield to Tyler Lockett that instead found the hands of Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn when a check-down would have been in order. The Panthers used the gift to score on the next play and take a 10-0 lead.

The other came on one of the game’s more controversial plays in the second quarter when Smith thought Carolina had jumped offsides and he had a free play. Smith hastily threw a pass in the direction of DK Metcalf that was instead intercepted by cornerback CJ Henderson. The Panthers turned that into a field goal and a 20-7 lead.

And while Seattle coaches appreciated the thought process, they said it was maybe a time to make sure before assuming and throwing.

“He felt like they were offsides,’’ coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “But a part about that is we talked about the flash of the flag thrown on the outside, so that they know. That’s what tells you that you have a free play because you can get fooled. In this case, it’s because they (the officials) didn’t see it that way. It’s just a ‘Hail Mary’ shot because you can. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. It was a really devastating play for us for that to happen.”

Smith rallied from the two picks to throw three touchdowns to tie a career-high in providing most of Seattle’s offense on a day when the rushing attack was held to just 28 yards on 10 carries from the running backs.

Smith was asked if the meager rushing attack of late — and particularly Sunday with rookie Kenneth Walker III sidelined — might have compelled him to take more risks passing.

Smith said no, saying there was “no specific reason’’ he maybe was a bit too aggressive in recent weeks.

“I’ve just been playing to win,’’ he said. “Obviously, we were down early in that game, so part of that was my mistake early on. When you are trying to get back into a game, you don’t want to throw a check down and feel like you are giving up, so you are trying to make a big play or get things going, get some momentum. For me, again, I have to get back to what I was doing, which I haven’t really changed much, but I have been a little more aggressive than usual. So I have to be smarter.”

The end result Sunday was Smith’s lowest completion percentage game of the year, 58.3%, snapping what had been an NFL record of 12 straight games with at least a 60% completion percentage and a passer rating of 80 or better (Smith’s rating Sunday was 85.9, his third-lowest of the year).

A quick turnaround to a Thursday game against the 49ers at Lumen Field meant not a lot of time to wallow in what happened Sunday. Still. Smith said he made sure to try to glean as many lessons as he could out of the game.

“It starts with immediately going back to the film,’’ he said. “I watched it, maybe, 10 times already in the last two days. It’s really just being hard on the things that I can improve on and ways that I can help the team and the offense be better. Obviously, protecting the ball is the main thing and being more efficient on first and second down. I think that was somewhere that we struggled at in that game. I thought that we were decent on third down (converting 6 of 13). But we can’t have negative plays on first and second down. I think that hurts us too much, I think it gets us off schedule, and it’s not a good way to play. For me (the key is), stay on schedule, get the ball out, be efficient, and take care of the football.”

RB Walker a full participant

Carroll indicated Monday that Walker had a chance to get back for the 49ers game, and Tuesday’s practice report showed further optimism as he was listed as a full participant.

Walker missed the Panthers game with an ankle injury suffered in the first half of the 27-23 win over the Rams the previous week.

Carroll said Monday that Walker would take part in a walk-through that afternoon and then be further assessed. He apparently made it through OK to then get clearance to practice Tuesday.

However, DeeJay Dallas remained out with a high ankle sprain also suffered against the Rams.

That seems to indicate that Seattle could have a trio of Walker, Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr. available for the 49ers but with Dallas again sitting out. Seattle also elevated Godwin Igwebuike off the practice squad against the Panthers and used him on kickoff returns, and Seattle might also do that again to add further depth at running back.

Woods still out, Harris returns

Defensive end Shelby Harris, who missed the Panthers game after turning up ill over the weekend, returned Tuesday and was listed as a full participant. However, defensive tackle Al Woods, who left in the second quarter against the Panthers with an Achilles injury, remained out, and that might mean with a short week he might have a tough time making it back.

Four other players also sat out — CB Tre Brown (illness), OLB Bruce Irvin (knee/resting veteran), safety Ryan Neal (knee) and safety Joey Blount (back).

The Seahawks will have to produce a game status report Wednesday indicating which players are at risk of missing the game.

NOTES

— The Seahawks announced they will wear their Action Green jerseys with College Navy pants for Thursday’s game. Seattle is 3-0 in that combination all time, wearing it most recently during a 28-21 win over Arizona at Lumen Field on Nov. 19, 2020.