Bobby Wagner strengthened his case as one of the best players in Seahawks history when Pro Bowl selections were revealed Wednesday, while safety Quandre Diggs helped his cause when it comes to getting a new contract following the season.

Wagner and Diggs were the only two Seahawks named to the 44-man NFC squad when the teams were announced. Diggs was selected as the starting free safety and Wagner as a backup.

For Wagner, it is his eighth selection, tying him with quarterback Russell Wilson and defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy for second most in team history behind only the nine of left tackle Walter Jones.

It is the second straight selection for Diggs, who was also an alternate with Detroit in 2018.

Diggs leads the Seahawks with five interceptions, which is tied for fourth in the NFL.

Diggs will be joined at safety in the NFC’s starting lineup by former Bellevue High and UW star Budda Baker.

The Seahawks did not offer Diggs, 28, an extension before the season and he is slated to hit the market as a free agent in March, unless the team signs him before then.

Wagner leads the NFL in tackles with 158, just 10 away from breaking his franchise record of 167. He was selected for the eighth straight year.

Four other players were named as alternates — special teamer Nick Bellore, punter Michael Dickson, left tackle Duane Brown and Wilson.

Players were selected in a vote of fans, players and coaches, each accounting for a third.

The game is scheduled to be played Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

If the Seahawks have just two players in the game it will be the fewest since the Seahawks had zero in 2010, coach Pete Carroll’s first year with the team.

Since then, they have had at least three players either named or playing in the game every season (no Seahawks players took part in the years the team was in the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2014).

The Seahawks had seven selected last year when the game was not played due to COVID-19 — Diggs, Wagner, Wilson, Bellore, receiver DK Metcalf, snapper Tyler Ott and safety Jamal Adams.

The Colts led all teams with seven players selected followed by Kansas City and the Chargers with six and Baltimore, Cleveland, Dallas, San Francisco and Tampa Bay with five each.