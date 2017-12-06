Seattle QB Russell Wilson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Sunday against the Eagles.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been named as the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Eagles in which he threw three touchdown without an interception against a team that came into the game with the best record in the NFL.

It’s the seventh time Wilson has won the award, tying Shaun Alexander’s franchise record, and the second this season.

Wilson also won it when the threw four touchdown passes in a win over Houston on Oct. 29.

Wilson now has 26 touchdown passes, on pace to tie or break the team-record 34 he threw in 2015.

Other times Wilson has won the Offensive Player of Week award are: 2012 (Bears), 2013 (Saints), 2014 (Washington, at Arizona), 2015 (Steelers).