Russell Wilson plans to attend training camp with the Yankees beginning Monday.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will apparently turn in his football helmet for a baseball hat for a day or so next week.

Wilson revealed in a Tweet Thursday that he is headed to Yankees’ spring training in Tampa on Monday — a former college and minor league baseball player, Wilson’s rights were traded from Texas to the Yankees earlier this month.

Intriguingly, Wilson says he’s “going to have some fun for that week” seeming to imply his stint with the Yankees may be longer than just a couple-hour cameo appearance as he made in 2014 and 2015 with the Rangers. Texas had claimed his rights in the Rule 5 Free Agent draft after Wilson had spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons playing in Class A leagues with the Colorado Rockies, who had drafted him out of North Carolina State. The Rangers then traded Wilson to the Yankees earlier this month for “future considerations.”

In the short video on the Tweet, Wilson talks of throwing passes to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge — who got offers out of high school to play receiver from the likes of Notre Dame and Stanford — and having a home run derby with Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Wilson concludes the video by instructing the Yankees to “let’s go win a World Series. Why not?”

Among those asking why not might be Seattle Mariners fans. But while Wilson’s continual toe-dipping into baseball may strike some as curious, Wilson isn’t changing careers anytime soon.

The Seahawks begin their official off-season program on April 16.