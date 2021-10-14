RENTON — In at least mildly intriguing news, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was officially listed a limited participant in practice Thursday.

In ominous news, running back Chris Carson did not practice as he continues to deal with a neck injury. Receiver DK Metcalf also did not practice as he continues to deal with a lingering foot issue.

First, Wilson.

Despite an injured middle finger that has him expected to be out at least three games, Wilson put on pads Thursday and was on the field when practice began, throwing a few passes with his left hand during the brief period open to the media.

“Would be the first ambidextrous guy to run the keeper game — was joking with him on that,” said offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after practice. “Wouldn’t be surprised if he could throw a pretty spiral at the end of this thing with his left hand.”

Wilson is able to practice as much as his injury allows because the Seahawks have not put him on the injured reserve, for now leaving him on the 53-man active roster.

And Thursday marked a third straight day that Wilson appeared to ramp up his participation.

On Monday, Wilson did not have any football gear on and watched.

Wednesday, Wilson had a helmet on for what was a non-pads practice and was officially listed as not participating. Thursday, he was in pads same as everyone else and listed as limited.

“You know Russell,” Waldron said of Wilson, who had not missed a regular season practice or a game before suffering a finger injury Thursday against the Rams. “He’s got his injury he’s got to deal with, but that’s not going to keep him from preparing as if he’s playing in the game, as well. He’s ready to go out there and start. He’s taking every mental rep there is. As much as he can do physically he’s doing that, and then being right there as a sounding board for Geno (Smith).”

Waldron said Wilson’s involvement with the team this week will help him prepare on gameday to aid the offense with its play-calling.

“I know he’s going to want to have some input there in what he sees,” Waldron said. “… He’s just another coach on the sideline now. His role this week isn’t to go play in the game, but his role is to help us any way he can, and he’s so in on doing that and so willing to see what’s going on that on gameday it won’t be any different.”

As for Carson, the news that he sat out Thursday is especially noteworthy considering coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that the team was planning on Carson practicing Thursday.

Carroll had also said on Monday that Carson had taken a good and positive turn in his recovery from what has been called a “chronic” neck issue that held him out of last Thursday’s game against the Rams.

Metcalf, meanwhile, had been listed as limited on Wednesday, so a downgrade to out on Thursday is also worth monitoring. But Metcalf was also on the injury report with the foot injury before each of the last two games and played.

The Seahawks leave for Pittsburgh following a walk-through Friday, and Seattle will have to make a game designation status on injured players beforehand.

Alex Collins got the start against the Rams with Carson out and would again against Pittsburgh.

Also listed as limited was linebacker Bobby Wagner, who sat out Monday and Wednesday after bumping his knee in the Rams game. Carroll earlier said Wagner’s knee issue was not something to worry about in terms of his availability against the Steelers.

Others listed as limited were guard Damien Lewis (illness), receiver Penny Hart (knee), defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle) and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi (bicep). Ogbuehi was not listed on the injury report earlier in the week but missed the first four games of the season with a bicep injury.

Everett back after ‘whirlwind’ COVID-19 battle

Tight end Gerald Everett doesn’t have to fret it this week — he is back on the roster and ready to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Everett thought he was going to play last Thursday against the Rams, a game he was eagerly anticipating after spending the last four years in Los Angeles.

But while he had tested negative for COVID the necessary two times, 24 hours apart, to return to the team, issues with getting the test examined in time — it had to be flown to Burbank, California — meant Everett didn’t get cleared.

“I was actually ready to play,” Everett said. “I was in tune with the game plan, the coaches did a great job of keeping me up to speed, but it just came down to whether I was cleared or not.”

The NFL is reviewing its policies on clearing players on a gameday and Everett said he’s heard it will no longer be allowed. “Guys were telling me that it was because of me,” he said.

Everett first tested positive for COVID on the Wednesday before the game against the 49ers on Oct. 3.

Everett, who is vaccinated, said he felt he was taking all the precautions to avoid getting infected.

“I thought I would be the last one in the league to get COVID,” he said. “I don’t even know where I contracted the virus, I haven’t really been to many places from when we landed from Minnesota (where the Seahawks played on Sept. 26) back to Seattle.”

Everett said he began to feel a little bit of a cold in the days after the Vikings game but thought that’s all it was. Instead, on Wednesday he found out he was the first Seahawk to test positive for COVID during the regular season since the pandemic began.

Everett said he had mild symptoms.

“I had a runny nose, I had a cough, but it (was) nothing too crazy,” he said. “Some people say that they are borderline dying. But COVID was tough. I felt some congestion in my chest and a little bit in my throat. Outside of a common cold and the symptoms that come with that, I really didn’t feel anything outside of the ordinary. It was really surprising to me that I tested positive.“

Everett was forced to stay in shape with workouts at home during his time away, as well as having to watch his team play two games without him on TV.

“It was kind of weird though because going through so many years in the league and with the routines and everything, it put me in an unpredictable predicament,” he said. “It was unorthodox to say the least and I had to adapt and try to emulate the team schedule when I was at home. I had to get a workout in or some type of activity.”