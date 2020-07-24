Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, pop star Ciara, welcomed their new son, Win Harrison Wilson, to the world Thursday.

Wilson made the announcement via Twitter, detailing that the baby is 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Ciara also posted a short video of the happy day.

It is the second biological child for the couple — they had a daughter, Sienna Princess, in April 2017. The two join Ciara’s son, Future Jr., whom the couple is also raising.

The boy’s middle name honors Wilson’s father, Harrison Wilson III, who died of complications from diabetes in 2010.

Wilson and Ciara had revealed in January that another baby was on the way, and then in April that they were having a boy.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/tZv4ukNqXQ — Ciara (@ciara) July 24, 2020

The Seahawks quarterback turns 32 in November and is entering his ninth season with the team.

Wilson has been spending much of the offseason in southern California. The Seahawks are scheduled to open training camp July 28.