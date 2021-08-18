RENTON — Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t play in the first preseason game Saturday night in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

But in a sign that he might see some action this Saturday when the Seahawks play the Broncos at Lumen Field at 7 p.m., he met the media after practice Wednesday, something he does weekly during the regular season. It was only the second time he has talked to the media since training camp began July 28.

Wilson wouldn’t give away whether he will play Saturday, in what would be his first home game in front of fans since the 2019 season.

But he said he’d like to.

“I’m always hoping to play,’’ he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s coach’s decision. … We’ll see what happens.”

Here’s more of what Wilson had to say Wednesday:

He’s still optimistic something will work out with Duane Brown

Wilson worked in Wednesday’s practice behind what could be four-fifths of the starting line when the regular season begins — right tackle Brandon Shell, guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis and center Kyle Fuller (who is competing with Ethan Pocic, who remains out with a hamstring injury).

But remaining absent is left tackle Duane Brown, who wants a contract extension and has not been practicing, though he has been attending meetings and walk-throughs. On Wednesday, rookie sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe again practiced with the first unit while Jamarco Jones — who had been with the starters most of the early part of camp — was out again, apparently with back spasms, after having practiced Tuesday.

Wilson said after the mock game he hoped something would get done with Brown and reiterated that stance Wednesday.

“You always want your star left tackle out there,’’ Wilson said. “It’s just trusting the process, hoping that it works out, because we definitely need him.’’

Wilson called Brown “the fittest guy on our team’’ and said he thinks he could miss the preseason and be ready Week 1.

For now, that might be the most realistic scenario with the team seemingly dug in on not extending Brown but banking he won’t sit out any games (which he needs to play to earn his $10 million base salary).

“I’m sure it’ll get figured out and worked out,’’ Wilson said. “That’s what I’m hoping for and wanting.’’

It was ‘huge’ to get deal done with Jamal Adams

Wilson likewise said he never doubted a deal would get done with Jamal Adams, who was back on the field Wednesday for his second practice since signing his new four-year, $72 million contract extension Tuesday.

“We knew that was going to happen,” Wilson said, calling it “huge’’ to keep Adams in the fold long-term. “(It was) just the timing and all that.’’

Wilson said he talked to Adams throughout the process and noted they sit in the front row of meetings together.

“He’s been great along the way,’’ Wilson said. “He’s been in every meeting. Been prepared. … He’s been tuned in the whole time.’’

Wilson has a ‘great relationship’ with offensive line

Wilson caused waves in the offseason with comments about being frustrated he has been hit so much during his Seattle career and saying the team needed to get better up front.

Wilson was asked Wednesday about Shell saying Wilson had called or texted the linemen to apparently explain.

Wilson said those were “private conversations’’ while adding that “some of it was just letting the guys know that we want to win and do everything we can to be a part of it. … I think that everybody knows that I’m there for them and vice versa. And so it’s always been, we’ve got great relationships up front and I’m excited about this season.’’

Wilson worked with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s trainer

Wilson added a new element to his offseason training program, working for the first time with Tim Grover, who became famous for training Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls and later Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant.

Wilson said the two started working together in February.

Asked what specifically Grover helped him with, Wilson said, “That’s a secret.’’

But Wilson said Grover’s work with the legendary basketball stars attracted him, saying “I think being surrounded by greatness is always really important.’’

And whatever they did, Wilson said it helped.

“We had a great offseason,’’ Wilson said. “I feel strong. I feel faster. I feel more prepared than ever and I feel ready to play, ready to win.’’