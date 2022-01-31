Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been named as an injury replacement for Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady for Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

It will be the ninth time Wilson has been named to the game, tying Walter Jones for the most in team history.

Wilson has been named to the Pro Bowl in all of his 10 seasons except for 2016. He did not play in the game following the 2013 or 2014 seasons with Seattle in the Super Bowl.

Wilson appears to be the only Seahawk who will play in the game this year. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs were each named to the team but each has been replaced because of injury (interestingly, by members of the Bucs — Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr., respectively).

Wilson was the offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl following the 2015 season.

The other QBs for the NFC expected to play in the game are Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, who replaces the injured Aaron Rodgers, and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

Rodgers was named as the team’s starter initially with Brady and Murray the backups.

Wilson played in 14 of 17 games this season, missing three due to a right middle finger injury, the first time in his career he has missed games due to injury.

Still, Wilson finished fifth in the NFL in passer rating behind Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott and Cousins at 103.1, throwing 25 touchdowns to six interceptions as Seattle finished 7-10.

The Pro Bowl will kick off at noon PT Sunday and be televised on ESPN.