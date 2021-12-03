RENTON — A week unlike any other in the Seahawks career of Russell Wilson led him to say that he is “an overcomer.”

Facing the most serious criticism of his 10-year career, and for the first time losing three consecutive games in which he started and played every snap, Wilson on Thursday said he’d lost no confidence in himself; he has no new questions about his abilities, despite the team’s descent to a 3-8 record and minuscule playoff hopes remaining, and scoring just 28 points in the three games since he has returned — fewer than all but one other team.

“My résumé shows that I’m an overcomer and I have no doubts,” Wilson said. “I have tremendous confidence in who I am, where I am, what I’m going to be, how I’m going to be, how I’m going to get better every day about my craft, and how our football team is going to get better because there is no other choice.”

And on Friday, coach Pete Carroll said Wilson backed those words up with his approach to practice this week.

“Really determined, on it,” Carroll said. “(Here) early, stayed late, everything. He’s going for it with everything he has.”

Then Carroll noted that Friday marked exactly eight weeks since Wilson had surgery to repair a dislocation and ruptured tendon in his right middle finger, an injury many regarded as initially requiring six-to-eight weeks for recovery.

Advertising

“This is the best he has felt,” Carroll said. “This is eight weeks. We are at eight weeks right now for broken bones. This will be the best he’s been and I’m excited for him to play again. He needs to get back on the field again.”

Seahawks fans experiencing the uncomfortable sensation of watching what could be the first losing season since 2011, though, may be somewhat skeptical.

It was just two games ago, after a 17-0 loss at Green Bay, that Wilson proclaimed “I’m a fixer” and vowed that the Seattle offense would soon get back on track. It obviously hasn’t yet.

As for fixing or overcoming, neither is what Wilson or anyone else associated with the Seahawks had in mind as necessary tasks for the offense in December.

But the offense’s continued struggles led to another week of questions regarding the player who since 2012 has been the most dependable on the team, the biggest on-field reason for the best run in team history.

On Wednesday, Carroll was asked if a week of rest might be good for Wilson, to which Carroll gave an emphatic “no.”

Advertising

On Thursday, Wilson was asked how the death of Trevor Moawad, his longtime mental conditioning coach, to cancer in September has affected him.

“If anything, it has encouraged me,” Wilson answered. “It hasn’t affected me in a negative way; it’s encouraged me. … Trev used to always talk about continuing to feed your focus. My focus never wavers, so I think one of the things that I really believe in, in the midst of losing loved ones, losing people that you care about, and losing a great friend like Trevor, there’s also growth and learning there. There is a time and a place for everything, not everything always lasts.”

But if, as Wilson insisted, his finger is fine and his focus remains unwavering, what’s the issue?

As Wilson said a few weeks ago, he felt he simply just clanked a few layups against WFT.

“I thought that I missed some passes that we can hit,” he said, referencing an overthrow on the first third down of the game to tight end Gerald Everett. “The one early, in the flat. I just tried to rip it too firm there. I had the third down to Gerald (in the third quarter) where I just misread him. I was thinking that he was a little further inside and I just misread him. Then I was high on another one.”

As he did after the game, he preferred to dwell on the successful passes in the game — a TD pass on a third down to Everett in the first quarter, another TD pass to Freddie Swain to conclude a quick 96-yard drive in the final minutes.

Advertising

The Seahawks went no-huddle on six of the 10 plays in that drive, and on two of the six plays on the first TD drive, and if Wilson had a specific answer to the team’s offensive woes it was that Seattle should maybe go up-tempo more.

“All of those drives that we had scored on, for the most part, have been up-tempo or some form of it,” Wilson said. “We have always been great at it over the years, and we have always talked about it, so I think that’s the best thing.”

Wilson has said something similar often, and the same complications of going up-tempo more remain — specifically, that a failed quick drive puts a defense that has already been on the field more than any in the NFL back out there even sooner.

But Wilson doubled down Thursday that it might be something Seattle should do more often.

“We haven’t really been stopped that much in up-tempo, to be honest with you,” Wilson said. “We haven’t really been stopped in that, so I think there is a lot of upside for our team to go up-tempo, it’s always a positive thing when we do.”

Mostly, though, Wilson insisted the last three almost literally pointless weeks have been largely forgotten.

“That stuff’s gone guys, it’s already gone,” he said. “We need to keep playing, keep making plays, and finding ways to win games. My focus is so hyper-focused on the next play, the next moment, and the next opportunity. If I was sitting there worried about the throw before or the throw early in the game, you can’t come back and try to win the game. That’s just part of the game, you need to have amnesia, and you have to be able to play the next play.”