RENTON — No, Pete Carroll made emphatically clear Wednesday, he isn’t considering sitting quarterback Russell Wilson, even if just for a game to let his right middle finger further recover.

“He doesn’t need it,” Carroll said Wednesday when asked if he had given any thought to resting Wilson for a game.

Asked a follow-up on why not, Carroll said, “He doesn’t need it. We’re not going there. He’s fine.”

And, Carroll also made clear the Seahawks are not doing anything other than trying to put their best team on the field for Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. game against the 49ers despite a 3-8 record that has made playoff hopes remote.

“We are doing everything we can, just like we know how to, to win every game with the guys that have done the work to put us in the best position to give us that chance,” Carroll said. “That’s what we are doing.”

The topic of whether Wilson is still bothered by his finger injury arose anew after Monday night’s 17-15 loss at Washington in which Wilson had a third straight game since his return in which he was uncharacteristically off-target on some throws.

Carroll and Wilson, though, have insisted that his finger — on which he had surgery on Oct. 8 to repair a dislocation and ruptured tendon — is fine.

“He feels great,” Carroll said. “He does not feel like he’s burdened by the surgery from the past and all that. He’s ready to go. He doesn’t need to be rested. He’s not tired. He’s not worn down or anything. He needs the action. He needs to get back to the activity, and he needs to play more and get in the flow as much as possible.”

So if it’s not the finger, how to explain Wilson missing on a few easy throws?

Carroll offered a theory Wednesday.

“We went through it and we watched it together and there’s just a few plays in there, really on the shorter passing game, that he just really tried to drill the football and maybe threw it a little too hard, you know, harder than normal, trying to make sure the ball was there and crisp and all of that,” Carroll said.

“The balls down the field, he threw the ball really well (such as a 55-yard completion to Tyler Lockett). On the move (he threw) really well. But we weren’t as sharp as we need to be. It showed up on I think three specific third-down situations that all could have been very convertible for us.”

Carroll said the misfires are “easily corrected.”

One occurred on Seattle’s first third-down of the game when Wilson airmailed a throw over tight end Gerald Everett, setting an unfortunate tone for the night as Seattle again struggled on third down, going 4 for 12 but missing on five straight from the end of the second quarter to the end of the third as the Seahawks had five straight three-and-outs.

“We need to be consistent with the throws and make sure that he’s hitting the guys when he gets his chance, specifically on third down,” Carroll said. “That’s just been an Achilles heel for us, and we need to get out of this thing and get going and get moving.”

Some also questioned some of Wilson’s decisions on which receivers to target.

DK Metcalf had just one reception on four targets, and wasn’t targeted until late in the third quarter with his only catch coming on the final drive with just over a minute left.

But Carroll said Wilson usually was throwing the ball to the right place.

“That’s because you look at the film after the play is over and you see, ‘Hey, this guy was open,’ ” Carroll said of second guessing of Wilson’s decision-making. “He’s going where he’s supposed to go. He’s been consistent with that.”

That includes the Seahawks’ final play, a two-point conversion attempt with 15 seconds left after Seattle’s last-ditch 96-yard drive to pull within 17-15.

Some have questioned if Wilson shouldn’t have thrown to Metcalf, who appeared to be breaking open in the back corner of the end zone. Wilson threw instead over the middle to Freddie Swain, with Kendall Fuller leaping to intercept the pass and clinch the game for Washington.

But Carroll said Wednesday that the throw to Swain was the correct read.

“On the two-point play, he had three different options on it,” Carroll said. “He checked out one of them, he saw the other one and Freddie flashed right open in the middle, and he went to it. Had he have held the football and waited, DK might’ve come open in the other corner. It’s a concept and a play we run all the time and he knows really well. He saw Freddie and went for it. Guy made a nice play coming off of DK. That guy looked like he was out of that play and was going to be all Freddie. The guy made a nice play to get back in to the ball.”

Since two-point plays don’t count in official stats, the interception does not go on Wilson’s record, which is why he had a passer rating of 110.6 not 94.1 had the interception counted.

The interception capped another frustrating day for an offense that has scored just three touchdowns in 31 possessions in three games since Wilson returned.

“He’s got to do his part,” Carroll said. “We’ve got to catch the football. We’ve got to get the protection right. Everything adds up so we can be successful. Really, the whole part is frustrating because we’ve been talking about the same thing. We need to get better and show that. It’s on me. It’s on all of us.”

Kyle Fuller sits out, but Damien Lewis could return

The Monday night game and long trip home is altering Seattle’s schedule some this week, and the Seahawks held a walkthrough Wednesday instead of a normal practice as a result.

Had Seattle practiced, the team estimated that offensive lineman Kyle Fuller would have sat out with an ankle injury. Fuller was the only player listed as sitting out. Fuller started at left guard Monday with Damien Lewis dealing with an elbow injury.

But Lewis was among eight players listed as limited, with Carroll saying there is a chance he will return for Sunday’s game.

“Good positive signs going in to today from the docs,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what happens. This week will help him a little bit. He’ll get another couple days where he won’t have to be jamming on anybody, so we’ll see if that doesn’t help him. We are thinking he should be back.”

Also listed as limited were guard Gabe Jackson (knee), WR DK Metcalf (foot), RBs Alex Collins (abdomen) and Rashaad Penny (hamstring), and tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder).

Tackle Duane Brown and defensive end Carlos Dunlap were also limited with veteran rest days.

Everyone else was listed as a full participant, including RB Travis Homer, whom Carroll said remains uncertain to play Sunday while dealing with a calf injury that held him out Monday.

Also listed as a full participant was DT Al Woods, who suffered a knee injury late in the game. Carroll said Woods is fine.