In a one-minute video posted to Twitter on Tuesday night, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced that he and his wife, entertainer Ciara, will donate 1 million meals to Food Lifeline through the Feeding America nationwide network to help those suffering due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a tone fittingly more somber than his usual enthusiasm, Wilson noted that the outbreak is “changing the world second by second, minute by minute.” He noted all the friends the couple knows who are losing jobs or encountering other issues at places they have deep associations with, such as Alaska Airlines, the Sounders and Seattle Children’s hospital.

After pledging to donate 1 million meals, Wilson and Ciara then encouraged those watching to also help by making donations of their own (which can be done here).

“Together we will conquer this tough time we are going through,” Ciara said, to which Wilson added, “We will.”

The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @DangeRussWilson & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/3FlJi9GU2G Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica

Let’s all keep the Faith during this time pic.twitter.com/kqwkuh50pi — Ciara (@ciara) March 18, 2020

On its website, Feeding America states that it “secures and distributes 4.3 billion meals each year through food pantries and meal programs throughout the United States and leads the nation to engage in the fight against hunger.”

Since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012 and quickly emerging as the team’s starting quarterback during its greatest run of success, Wilson has become known for his charitable work in the community, notably his weekly visits on Tuesdays to Seattle Children’s during the regular season.

