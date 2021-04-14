Russell Wilson’s trademark phrase may be “Go Hawks.”

But on Sunday, the Seahawks quarterback will instead be telling people to go get a vaccine.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, will host an hourlong special on NBC Sunday at 7 p.m. titled “Roll Up Your Sleeves” that is designed to encourage people to get a vaccine. A news release stated the show will “help raise education and awareness” of the benefits of the vaccine.

Also scheduled to appear on the show are President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will be interviewed by Matthew McConaughey. Among others also slated to appear are former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal and entertainers including Sterling K. Brown, Billy Crystal, Faith Hill, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and UW grad Joel McHale.

Wilson won the 2020 Walter Payton Award in February for his charitable works.