INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Fitting that final drive took place down the road from Hollywood, because this story gets more screenplay-worthy by the week.

The comeback player of the year (so far) sparked the Seahawks’ comeback of the season to prevent a loss they might not have been able to come back from.

From Week One, Seattle (7-5) has leaned on quarterback Geno Smith, the 32-year-old thrust into the starting role after serving the past seven years as a backup. And though he was initially thought to be the signal caller fans tolerate in a surefire step-back season, he has morphed into what may be the NFC’s most valuable player.

Still, despite poking holes in just about every defense he has faced this year, there remained one hole in Smith’s out-of-nowhere, all-world 2022 résumé — a game-winning touchdown drive. That’s no longer the case.

In the Seahawks’ 27-23 win over the Rams, Smith finally delivered his signature moment.

“He was incredible down the stretch. I wish you guys could see how poised he is, how clear he is to communicate with, how calm he is in the big moments — he’s just on it,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “It’s a remarkable statement about who he is and what he’s all about.”

Advertising

After a touchdown put the Rams up 23-20, the Seahawks offense took the field on its own 25 with 2:56 remaining in the game. On the first play of the drive, Smith completed a 9-yard pass to DK Metcalf and followed with a 7-yard toss to Noah Fant for a first down.

Two plays later, he again connected with Fant on a 14-yard throw to advance the ball to the Rams’ 40. Facing a third-and-10 two plays after that, Smith found Tyler Lockett on a 10-yard completion to move the chains once more.

This wasn’t the first time Smith had the ball in his hands in the fourth quarter with a chance to engineer a game-winning touchdown drive for the Seahawks. In his previous five attempts — against the Rams and Steelers last season and vs. the Saints, Falcons and Raiders this season — he fell short. Those losses weren’t usually accompanied by a shoddy stat line (especially this season), but there was no postgame joy in Seattle’s locker room.

This time was different.

After a 5-yard rush by DeeJay Dallas, Smith completed a 17-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin on second down to move it to L.A.’s 8 with 41 seconds left. One play later, with a window you could barely fit a paper clip through, Smith found DK Metcalf in the end zone to give Seattle the lead with 36 seconds left.

The textbook quarterback dream became reality.

“That’s the game I grew up watching and loving, man. Just watching how tough those games can be. We wanted to do this for our fan base. We wanted to do this for our team,” said Smith, who finished 28-of-39 passing for a career-high 367 yards to go along with three touchdown passes and an interception. “We’re fighting for the playoffs. That’s where my mind is.”

Before the Seahawks (then 6-3) flew to Munich to take on Tampa Bay, a postseason trip seemed highly probable. Then, the Buccaneers and Raiders dominated Seattle with their rushing attacks while a good-but-not-great Smith failed to provide the necessary points.

Advertising

Must-win is among the sports world’s most misused clichés, but Sunday was pretty damn close to fitting the description for the Seahawks. Add that to the fact that Seattle played the entire second half without starting running back Kenneth Walker III and most the second half without Dallas — and Geno’s performance becomes all the more impressive.

His teammates, of course, weren’t surprised with his poise under pressure. They have been consistent with their praise for Smith since the preseason and continued the acclaim Sunday.

“He may do it again next week,” said Metcalf when asked about Smith providing a marquee moment. “He’s been doing it ever since he got here. Whenever we put him in and asked him to carry the load of being a leader and a quarterback, he’s done nothing but exceed expectations.”

Added Lockett, who spoke to Smith’s seven years as a second-stringer: “The things that he’s experienced, the things that he’s overcome — drives like this, that’s probably nothing to him from what he’s overcome.”

Smith, as per usual, spent most of his postgame Q&A deflecting the attention from himself and touting his teammates. It’s what he does. But all the humility in the world isn’t going to temper the hype surrounding him now.

This is a tale straight out of Tinseltown. And though you won’t see an imprint on the Walk of Fame just yet, there’s no doubt that Smith is a star.