Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was traveling 96 mph on Interstate 90 shortly before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.

The report states Smith grew increasingly agitated as it became apparent he would be arrested, and that he refused a blood-alcohol breath test before a warrant for a blood test was submitted and eventually granted. The report said Smith had to be placed under restraints for the blood to be drawn.

Smith was then booked and released Monday morning.

Smith acknowledged the arrest on Twitter on Monday night, stating: “Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened. I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road.”

The report said Smith was driving a 2017 two-door Rolls-Royce at approximately 2 a.m. on eastbound I-90 near Mercer Way when an officer observed Smith “approaching me from the rear at a high rate of speed,” assessed to be 96 mph in a 60-mph zone. The report stated that “the vehicle passed me at a high rate of speed.”

Smith was also observed taking an exit toward Interstate 405 and making several lane changes without signaling, the report said. After an officer flashed his lights at Smith, he pulled over at the Newcastle exit, over a mile and approximately a minute and a half after the lights had been activated.

The report stated Smith said he had drank some wine, but that he had stopped an hour and a half before driving.

Smith was reported to become argumentative while asked to do a “walk-and-turn” test and stated he would not do any more.

The report states that based on Smith’s speed, lane travel, failure to recognize the emergency lights and the officer’s own observations that Smith was then placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI.

The report states Smith became further agitated as he was taken to the Bellevue District Office of the state patrol after being handcuffed to be processed for DUI.

He was then transported to Overlake Medical Center for a blood test.

At one point, according to the report, Smith told officers to “don’t (expletive) touch me” with George Englebright, the director of team security for the Seahawks, arriving to try to help calm down Smith.

Smith is reported to at one point clenching a fist and giving an officer “a death stare.”

The report states that after “exhausting efforts to de-escalate Smith” he was eventually placed under restraints on his arms and legs so that the blood test could be conducted.

Smith was then booked. He was released at 9:10 a.m. Monday “on personal recognizance,” according to the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention.

Smith has been the backup to Russell Wilson for the past three seasons and started three games this year while Wilson recovered from finger surgery.

Smith, 31, is a free agent, and his status with the team unclear. The Seahawks said they were aware of the situation, and coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Smith had attended team meetings as the team cleared out its lockers and headed into the offseason.

Seattle also has former University of Washington and Lake Stevens High School standout Jacob Eason under contract at quarterback.